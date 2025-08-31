The Chicago Cubs are swapping a pair of young outfielders, ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reported Sunday following the conclusion of the Cubs’ nine-game West Coast road trip.

Per Rogers, the Cubs are optioning Owen Caissie to Triple-A Iowa in favor of Kevin Alcántara, the latter of whom made his MLB debut with the team on Sept. 25, 2024.

REPORT: Kevin Alcántara is being called up, Owen Caissie optioned to Triple-A Iowa, per @JesseRogersESPN.

Alcántara, 23, is the Cubs’ No. 5 prospect on MLB Pipeline. He featured in three games for the Cubs in last season’s final month, going 1-for-10 with a single, a run scored and a strikeout.

The 6-foot-6 right-handed outfielder has been one of the strongest links for the I-Cubs this season, slashing .266/.349/.470 (.819 OPS) with 17 home runs and 69 RBI.

Much to the chagrin of many Cubs fans, No. 1 prospect Caissie will head back to Iowa after an 11-game stint in the big leagues. Caissie, also 23, went 5-for-24 (.208) with one home run and four RBI in his first taste of The Show. He made just one start and garnered seven at-bats across the Cubs’ road trip.

Caissie made his highly anticipated MLB debut in his home country of Canada on Aug. 14 when the Cubs visited the Toronto Blue Jays. His numbers in Iowa had been stellar to that point, with a slash line of .289/.389/.566 (.955 OPS) with 22 home runs and 52 RBI.

The rumored move comes ahead of the Sept. 1 roster expansions, in which all MLB active rosters will increase from 26 to 28 players for the month. It’s one of a plethora of transactions that the Cubs made Sunday, which included the reported signing of veteran first baseman Carlos Santana and the waiver claim of right-handed pitcher Aaron Civale from the Chicago White Sox.