MILWAUKEE — After largely staying consistent with the lineup over the first four games of the MLB playoffs, the Chicago Cubs are changing things up.

Though in this case, Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy forced Craig Counsell and the Cubs’ hands.

After a decisive Game 1 victory, the Brewers are starting left-handed reliever Aaron Ashby as an opener in Game 2 Monday night at American Family Field.

It’s the first time the Cubs are facing a left-handed pitcher to start the game in the playoffs — and as a result, Counsell is changing some things up in his lineup.

Given that Ashby is only expected to throw an inning or two — depending on how efficient he is — it presented an interesting conundrum for Counsell and Co.

Do you bump down your regular leadoff hitter, Michael Busch, or do you keep things the same and have the left-handed Busch face the left-handed Ashby? Or do you take Busch out altogether and go with Justin Turner, who has hit well against lefties this year?

And how do you construct the rest of the lineup outside of the leadoff spot? Beyond Busch, several of the Cubs’ key hitters are left-handed, including Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Here’s how the Cubs are lining up for a pivotal Game 2 against the Brewers:

Cubs lineup

Justin Turner – 1B Nico Hoerner – 2B Kyle Tucker – DH Seiya Suzuki – RF Ian Happ – LF Carson Kelly – C Pete Crow-Armstrong – CF Dansby Swanson – SS Matt Shaw – 3B

Analysis

Busch hit .207/274/.368 (.642 OPS) against lefties this season, though he rarely faced them (only 95 plate appearances all year).

The right-handed Turner, meanwhile, hit .276/.330/.429 (.759 OPS) against southpaws in 2025. However, he struggled mightily against right-handed pitchers with a .141 average, .387 OPS and only one extra-base hit in 71 at-bats.

For most of the second half of the season, Hoerner has been the Cubs’ leadoff hitter against left-handed pitchers. He will cede those duties to Turner and stay in his customary second spot (which he has slotted into during the postseason).

The starting lineup is one thing — what will be really fascinating is seeing the in-game moves between each manager during this crucial Game 2. The expectation is the Brewers will go to young righty Quinn Priester after Ashby, but that’s not a guarantee. Murphy could call on former Cub Jose Quintana (another lefty) or any of the other two lefties in the Brewers bullpen (Jared Koenig, Robert Gasser).

Ashby could also pitch multiple innings. He is not necessarily a true opener with the expectation of only one inning. He pitched more than an inning in 27 of his 43 appearances in the regular season and 15 of those outings went at least two innings.

Maybe Murph makes this a complete bullpen game, since he didn’t need to tax many of his relievers in Game 1’s blowout. The two teams have yet another off-day on Tuesday, so it will present an opportunity for pitchers on both sides to rest.

Expect the Cubs to swap Busch for Turner at some point later in the game if a right-hander takes the mound for the Brewers.

Brewers lineup

Jackson Chourio – LF Brice Turang – 2B William Contreras – C Christian Yelich – DH Andrew Vaughn – 1B Sal Frelick – RF Caleb Durbin – 3B Blake Perkins – CF Joey Ortiz – SS

Analysis

The big one for the Brewers is the status of young star Jackson Chourio. The 21-year-old outfielder injured his hamstring while running out his third hit in Game 1 and had to be removed from the contest. However, he is back in the lineup and still playing the outfield.

Chourio missed a month in August when he strained the same hamstring (also against the Cubs in late July). Murphy said before Monday’s game the Brewers will pull Chourio from the game if he feels anything with the hamstring again, but he will give it a go initially.

Chourio crushed 21 homers with 21 stolen bases and 88 runs scored in the regular season despite playing in only 131 games.

Shota Imanaga is tasked with helping to even up the series for the Cubs by shutting down this Brewers lineup that jumped all over starter Matthew Boyd in Game 1.