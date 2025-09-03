Jaxon Wiggins is enjoying a true breakout season in the Chicago Cubs farm system this year.

The organization is promoting Wiggins to Triple-A Iowa, a source confirmed to Marquee Sports Network’s Andy Martínez. The news was first reported by the Des Moines Register’s Tommy Birch:

The Cubs are promoting Jaxon Wiggins to Triple-A, a source confirms.



Wiggins is the No. 81 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline and the Cubs' No. 4 prospect. @TommyBirch was first on the news. — Andy Martínez (@amartinez_11) September 3, 2025

Wiggins, 23, was the Cubs’ second-round pick in 2023 out of the University of Arkansas. He has a sparkling 1.84 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in 16 games (15 starts) this season between Advanced Class-A South Bend and Double-A Knoxville.

He began the year in South Bend, but the Cubs bumped him up to Double-A in mid-May.

In 10 starts with Knoxville, Wiggins has proved he was up to the task with a 2-0 record, 1.93 ERA and only 22 hits allowed in 42 innings. He also struck out 52 batters, good for 11.1 K/9.

The Cubs have been cautious with Wiggins since he was drafted after he underwent Tommy John surgery in 2023 during his final year of college.

He pitched just 59.2 innings last year, sporting a 4.37 ERA and 1.31 WHIP, but flashed his tantalizing potential.

Wiggins has realized that potential this season and currently ranks as the best pitching prospect in the Cubs organization by ESPN and MLB.com. Both outlets have Wiggins ranked fourth overall in the Cubs system and he sits 81st overall by MLB.com and 100th overall by ESPN.

Lance Brozdowski slotted Wiggins in at No. 8 on his Top 30 Cubs prospects entering 2025.

During the All-Star break festivities, Wiggins was initially selected to join the Futures Game, but the Cubs opted to hold him out of it to limit his workload.

The Cubs hope Wiggins can follow in the footsteps of fellow top pitching prospect Cade Horton.

Horton began 2025 as the top arm in the system and dealt with injuries of his own, but has flourished this season in his first stint in the majors (9-4, 2.92 ERA, 1.19 WHIP) and thrust himself into contention for the NL Rookie of the Year Award.

The Cubs now have four of their top five prospects in either Triple-A or the majors, with Wiggins joining Owen Caissie and Moisés Ballesteros in Iowa while Kevin Alcántara is currently in Chicago with the big-league club. No. 3 prospect Jefferson Rojas is in Double-A after a mid-summer promotion during his age-20 season.

They also graduated top prospects Horton and Matt Shaw from their farm system this season.