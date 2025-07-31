Cubs News
Cubs DFA Ryan Pressly, transfer Miguel Amaya to 60-day IL after trade deadline
CHICAGO — In a shocking post-MLB trade deadline move, the Cubs designated veteran reliever Ryan Pressly for assignment Thursday night after acquiring veteran left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers from the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Pressly move comes shortly after the Cubs transferred catcher Miguel Amaya to the 60-day IL to make room for utilityman Willi Castro, whom they acquired from the Minnesota Twins, on their 40-man roster.
This story will be updated