Cubs DFA Ryan Pressly, transfer Miguel Amaya to 60-day IL after trade deadline

CHICAGO — In a shocking post-MLB trade deadline move, the Cubs designated veteran reliever Ryan Pressly for assignment Thursday night after acquiring veteran left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The #Cubs today acquired LHP Taylor Rogers and cash considerations from the Pittsburgh Pirates for minor-league OF Ivan Brethowr.



In a corresponding move, RHP Ryan Pressly has been designated for assignment. — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 31, 2025

The Pressly move comes shortly after the Cubs transferred catcher Miguel Amaya to the 60-day IL to make room for utilityman Willi Castro, whom they acquired from the Minnesota Twins, on their 40-man roster.

The #Cubs today acquired INF/OF Willi Castro from the Minnesota Twins for minor-league RHP Ryan Gallagher and minor-league RHP Sam Armstrong.



In a corresponding move, C Miguel Amaya has been transferred to the 60-day IL. — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 31, 2025

This story will be updated