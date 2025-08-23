Five Bears players whose stock went up or down in preseason game vs. Chiefs

Chicago Bears starters on offense and defense played their final reps of the preseason in the Week 3 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Friday night.

Head coach Ben Johnson’s offense played four series against the Chiefs’ starters, while coordinator Dennis Allen’s defense played three against the Chiefs’ first-team offense. Despite a slow effort from the Bears’ starters, Chicago closed out the preseason with a 29-27 victory over Kansas City.

For many players on the roster, this was their last opportunity to leave a lasting impression on the coaching staff before next Tuesday’s roster cut-down day.

Find out who raised and lowered their stock after Friday night’s game against the Chiefs.

Stock Up: D’Andre Swift

The veteran running back saw his first action of the preseason against the Chiefs, and finished with seven rushing attempts for 28 yards and also caught one pass for a 6-yard gain. His lone reception also would’ve made the highlight shows, since Swift hurdled a Chiefs defender in the open field.

The Bears also emphasized runs on the inside with Swift. Although there weren’t many open lanes, Swift showed physicality — lowering his shoulder to finish off runs. He also bounced one of his runs to the outside, which went for a 12-yard gain. Swift looked comfortable in Johnson’s offense and looked like a playmaker Johnson can utilize in different ways in his offense.

Stock Down: Nahshon Wright

Wright’s night went wrong early in Friday night’s matchup against the Chiefs. On the second play of the game, the 6-foot-4, 199-pound cornerback was flagged for defensive pass interference and a face mask — resulting in 29 penalty yards. Those penalties helped the Chiefs move down the field and end their first drive with a touchdown.

The Chiefs targeted Wright on the following drive and exploited the Bears cornerback for a 58-yard gain down the left sideline. Chiefs receiver Tyquan Thornton ran a vertical route, and Wright opened up and turned his hips late as the receiver passed him down the field. Wright gave up another big play, and the Chiefs ended the drive with a field goal.

DEEEEP BALLLLL 🚀 pic.twitter.com/neaDTagERA — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 23, 2025

With Jaylon Johnson out, Wright has taken the starting reps opposite Tyrique Stevenson. But Johnson will be back, and Wright’s performance showed why the veteran cornerback has primarily been a backup for his career.

Stock Up: Royce Freeman

Freeman has had quite the week. He worked out with the Bears on Tuesday, signed with them on Wednesday and then ended with a 2-yard receiving touchdown and five carries for 22 yards on Friday night against the Chiefs.

The veteran running back took advantage of his limited reps and showed he could be counted upon on short notice. With the Bears trailing 27-10 early in the fourth quarter, Freeman lined up in the backfield on third-and-goal from the Chiefs 2-yard line. Freeman leaked out of the backfield and found an open zone in the end zone. Tyson Bagent delivered the ball, and Freeman caught the ball right before he got hit in the back for the score.

Tyson Bagent finds Royce Freeman for another Bears TD!pic.twitter.com/Q534OB6b0X — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 23, 2025

Behind Swift, there is an opportunity for a running back to emerge, given the injuries to Kyle Monangai, Roschon Johnson and Travis Homer.

Stock Up: Daniel Hardy

It’s always positive when the head coach singles a player out in the postgame press conference for their efforts. That’s exactly what Johnson did about Hardy.

“Some individual performances stood out,” Johnson told reporters after the game. “Daniel Hardy, I thought, was tremendous, getting the sack fumble was huge for us. It changed the game.”

With just over four minutes left in the fourth quarter, Hardy dislodged the football from Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun, and Zacch Pickens recovered the ball. The officials reviewed the play and determined Hardy did force the fumble before the quarterback’s knee was ruled down. The Bears took over on their own 41-yard line, and Bagent marched the Bears down the field for a touchdown.

Confirmed: OUR BALL



📺: FOX32 pic.twitter.com/IwWd3WhVXh — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 23, 2025

On the next Chiefs possession, Kansas City faced a third-and-7 on their 31-yard line. Hardy rushed the quarterback and dipped under the right tackle, applying pressure on the right side. The deep pass down the right sideline fell incomplete, forcing a three-and-out.

Hardy has also displayed great effort on film, and this final game may have helped the Bears’ defensive end solidify a roster spot.

Stock Up: Jahdae Walker

Entering the final drive of the game, Walker had zero catches against the Chiefs. After the 10-play, 87-yard touchdown drive to end the game, Walker finished with three receptions, 37 yards and the game-sealing touchdown.

His first catch, a 15-yard reception on the right sideline, displayed incredible balance and focus to catch the football and get both feet in bounds. The refs initially ruled the play incomplete, but a review showed that Walker made the reception.

A catch so good, the refs didn't believe it the first time



📺: FOX32 pic.twitter.com/W6Op8RuhNB — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 23, 2025

Bagent connected with Walker on the next play for another 16 yards to keep the drive moving. Then, with the game on the line and the Bears down 27-22 with six seconds on the play clock, Bagent went to Walker near the back right corner of the end zone, and Walker came down with the touchdown. The

6-foot-3, 206-pound receiver hit the “Jubi Slide” down the Bears’ sideline to celebrate the win.

Tyson Bagent led an 87-yard drive to lead the Bears to victory over the Chiefs 🔥pic.twitter.com/u7RsDGdYBb — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 23, 2025

The Bears have a crowded wide receiver room, but Walker may have shown enough on Friday night to earn one of the 53 roster spots.