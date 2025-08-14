On Wednesday night, Miguel Amaya made his triumphant return to the Cubs’ lineup after being out since May 24 with an oblique strain.

Things initially were going smoothly for the 26-year-old catcher in his first game back. He was coaxing an excellent performance out of Cade Horton from behind the plate as the Cubs held onto the lead in a must-win game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Then, disaster struck in the eighth inning.

While on his way to beating out a grounder for an infield single, Amaya suddenly made an awkward step as he got to first base and crumpled to the ground. Gameplay was paused, and he didn’t get up until a cart wheeled him off the field. Amaya covered his face with his hands as he made his way back to the clubhouse, flanked by trainers and medical staff.

On Thursday, Amaya arrived at the visiting dugout at Rogers Centre on crutches, clad in a boot on his left foot.

“I hit a ball off the end (of the bat) and had a chance to get to the base,” Amaya told reporters at Rogers Centre in Toronto on Thursday. “After that, all I remember is I was on the ground and I rolled my ankle.”

Manager Craig Counsell told reporters ahead of Thursday’s game that there was no update on Amaya’s foot past the negative X-rays that confirmed he did not break a bone. Amaya echoed that, saying he had “no idea” what the next steps would be.

“It’s very swollen,” Amaya told reporters. “We’ve been doing treatment since this morning, and we’ll get to Chicago and see how the foot (is).”

It was less than 24 hours after he was officially reinstated that the Cubs announced Amaya would be heading back to the 10-day IL.

“You know, it’s frustrating — coming off the IL and then things like this happen,” Amaya told reporters. “All I want to do is be on the field and help the team win, but it’s sad that this happened.”

Amaya had been enjoying a breakout season prior to his oblique injury in late May. The Panama native is slashing .281/.314/.500 (.814 OPS) on the season and had been hitting .364 with seven RBI and a 1.053 OPS in the last seven games he played, dating back to May 12.

Still, Amaya is remaining positive and told reporters he’s taking solace in the fact that his hustle led to an eventual run and a win for the Cubs on Wednesday night.

“As a baseball player, (I’ve been) doing this since I was born — playing the game hard. It’s sad that (the injury) happened, but I’m always leaving everything on the field for my team.”