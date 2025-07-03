How Pete Crow-Armstrong reacted to being MLB All-Star Game starter

Pete Crow-Armstrong will be the National League’s starting center fielder in the 2025 MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta later this month.

PCA is a starting outfielder for the NL in the All-Star Game 🤩 pic.twitter.com/3qN4j28akF — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 2, 2025

Not many people would have expected that sentence to be true before the start of the 2025 season.

For the last six weeks, that sentence has basically been guaranteed to come true.

The announcement came on Wednesday, when MLB unveiled the All-Star Game starters on ESPN. Crow-Armstrong, along with teammate Kyle Tucker, will be in the NL’s starting outfielders, alongside Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves.

[MORE: Jed Hoyer discusses Kyle Tucker contract extension, Cubs’ future beyond 2025]

Crow-Armstrong appeared on the broadcast and reacted to the news that he would be starting for the National League.

“It sounds good,” Crow-Armstrong said on ESPN when asked about how he felt hearing that he was an All-Star starter. “I’m still processing a little bit. I’m overly grateful right now, so it’s pretty cool.”

Crow-Armstrong is tied for the lead among all NL outfielders with 12 outs above average, and ranks among the top two in that group in home runs, runs batted in and stolen bases.

“What I kinda surprised myself with is the power production,” Crow-Armstrong said on ESPN. “Pulling the ball in the air is something I’ve worked on my whole pro career and we are really starting to make some good improvements here. But I think inherently I’ve always had enough confidence to produce a year like this. The focus becomes continuing the year that I’m having, being a part of a ball club that is playing in October, and winning meaningful baseball games.”

Crow-Armstrong did not homer in the Cubs’ first 17 games of the season, before hitting a pair on Sunday Night Baseball in a 4-2 Cubs win over the Dodgers, that also served as the coming out party for the 23-year-old LA native.

Crow-Amstrong’s power has been visible in all aspects of his game, as the left-handed hitter has mashed 21 homers, 20 doubles, four triples while also contributing 26 stolen bases and 60 runs scored with his legs.

According to MLB’s own Baseball Savant, Crow-Armstrong ranks in the 86th percentile of batting run value, and the 99th percentile of baserunning and fielding value.

By almost any metric, Crow-Armstrong has proven himself to be one of the most valuable all-around players in baseball, and this All-Star Game selection could be the first of many accolades coming his way.