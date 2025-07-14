We’re back for Day 2 of the 2025 MLB Draft, and the Cubs still have several more picks to make — 17 more, to be exact.

Those will commence Monday morning with the third and fourth round picks, which the Cubs have at Nos. 121 and 151 overall, respectively.

From rounds 6 through 20, every MLB team will select in the same order, with the Cubs making the 16th choice in each of those remaining rounds.

In case you missed it, the Cubs made three selections on Sunday night in the first three rounds at Nos. 17, 56 and 90 overall.

At No. 17 overall, the Cubs selected Wake Forest outfielder Ethan Conrad — who they’re very high on, despite a season-ending shoulder injury that shortened his breakout season. Read more about the pick here and here.

The Cubs then rounded out Day 1 with two more college picks, selecting North Carolina outfielder Kane Kepley at No. 56 and Abilene Christian right-handed pitcher Dominick Reid at No. 90.

Round 4, No. 121 overall: Kaleb Wing, RHP, Scotts Valley HS (CA)

The Cubs made their first high school selection with this pick, selecting 6-foot-2, 180-pound right-hander Kaleb Wing from Scotts Valley High School in California.

The 18-year-old Wing is listed as MLB Pipeline’s No. 87 prospect and is committed to play college ball at Loyola Marymount University.

Per MLB’s draft coverage, Wing throws a fastball at 92-93 mph, topping out at 95.

Wing is the son of Ryan Wing, who was a second-round pick of the Chicago White Sox in 2001.

Below is an excerpt from Pipeline’s scouting report on Wing:

“This spring he came out of the gate showing a fastball up to 95 mph and hasn’t backed off from those gains. His curve now flashes plus as a power breaker with depth, and his changeup is developing into a solid third offering. Wing’s athleticism helps him repeat his delivery and find the strike zone consistently.”

Round 5, No. 151 overall: Kade Snell, OF, Alabama

Snell is the third lefty college outfielder the Cubs nab in this draft.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Snell was listed as Pipeline’s No. 227 draft prospect. He made major strides at the plate in his sophomore season with the Crimson Tide, slashing .363/.464/.575 (1.039 OPS) with 10 home runs and 52 RBI.

Snell only struck out 18 times to his 38 walks in 58 games this past season. His performance earned him an All-SEC First Team selection.

Says Pipeline on Snell:

“Snell offers one of the better combinations of swing decisions, contact and exit velocities in the college ranks. He has a quality left-handed stroke, rarely misses a fastball while handling all types of pitches and drives the ball to all fields. While he’s a hit-over-power guy, he has enough strength to provide 15 homers per year and perhaps more if he learns to lift balls in the air more regularly.”

Round 6, No. 181 overall: Josiah Hartshorn, OF, Orange Lutheran HS (CA)

Hartshorn is a switch-hitting, left-handed throwing Texas A&M commit from Anaheim, Calif. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound 18-year-old is listed as Pipeline’s No. 108 overall draft prospect.

Hartshorn was the co-winner of MLB’s 2024 High School Home Run Derby, and Pipeline tapped him as potentially going in the first three rounds:

“It will largely be the run-producing potential of Hartshorn’s bat that will get him drafted, though he was moving around better than expected in the outfield during his senior season. He moves well for someone his size with a little sneaky speed, with more conviction he can handle an outfield corner, even though his arm that used to throw up to 94 mph off the mound is still coming back from that elbow issue.”

Round 7, No. 211 overall: Pierce Coppola, LHP, Florida

The first left-handed pitcher the Cubs take in the draft is Pierce Coppola out of the University of Florida.

The New Jersey native battled shoulder and back injuries in his early college career, throwing just 4.1 innings in 2022 and not playing in 2023.

Coppola struggled in 2024 with an 8.75 ERA over eight starts in 23.2 innings for the Gators.

However, the 6-foot-8 southpaw truly broke out in 2025 season as a redshirt junior, posting a 2.53 ERA in seven starts while striking out 43 batters over 21.1 innings.

Coppola issued just nine walks while limiting opponents to a .158 batting average, but MLB draft analyst Jonathan Mayo shared his concerns for Coppola’s medical history.

“The Cubs are going to see what they have on their hands once they get him into pro ball,” Mayo said during MLB’s draft day coverage.

Round 8, No. 241 overall: Jake Knapp, RHP, North Carolina

Knapp is now the second Tar Heel the Cubs select in this draft after taking Kepley in the third round on Sunday.

The 6-foot-5, 279-pound righty missed the entire 2024 season due to Tommy John surgery.

Knapp turns 25 in August, making him older than most of the hitters he faced this past season — but his resume is impressive.

Knapp was the 2025 ACC Pitcher of the Year, leading NCAA Division I pitchers in wins with a 14-0 record as well as tying the UNC program record for most single-season wins.

In 16 games — starting all but one — Knapp posted a 2.02 ERA in 102.1 innings, striking out 88 and walking just 16.

Round 9, No. 271 overall: Colton Book, LHP, Saint Joseph’s

The Cubs take back-to-back southpaws, this time going with Book, the 2025 Atlantic 10 Pitcher of the Year out of Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia.

Book, 22, posted a 3.53 ERA in 14 starts over 86.2 innings in 2025 after playing his first two collegiate seasons at Stony Brook.

Mayo called the 6-foot-4, 210-pound lefty a “back-end starter package,” who posted a 35% strikeout rate with 122 punchouts in 2025.

Round 10, No. 301 overall: Justin Stransky, C, Fresno State

There you have it: It only took 10 rounds, but Stransky is the first non-outfielder or pitcher the Cubs select in this draft.

Stransky is a pure catcher, starting behind the plate in all 91 of the 100 college games he played on the field.

With Fresno State in 2025, Stransky slashed .316/.401/.523 (.924 OPS) with 12 home runs, 45 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 60 games. Those numbers made him a semifinalist for the Buster Posey Award, honoring the top Division I catcher in the nation.

“Every organization needs catchers,” Mayo said. “Even if Stransky doesn’t make it beyond A-ball, say, you know you can send him out there and let him catch a lot.”

Round 11, No. 331 overall: Eli Jerzembeck, RHP, South Carolina

The Cubs get right back to pitching here, selecting the 22-year-old Jerzembeck — who has not pitched since his freshman year in 2023.

He unfortunately missed the 2025 season with a stress fracture in his throwing elbow, which came after he missed all of 2024 due to Tommy John surgery.

Jerzembeck did put up impressive numbers in his one collegiate season thus far, posting a 2.84 ERA while striking out 36 in 31.2 innings.

Round 12, No. 361 overall: Connor Spencer, RHP, Ole Miss

The 24-year-old Spencer was a relief pitcher in his two seasons with the Rebels after transferring from Southeastern Louisiana.

He saw his best collegiate season in 2025, posting a 1.82 ERA in 21 games while striking out 27 across 24.2 innings of work.

Round 13, No. 391 overall: Nate Williams, RHP, Mississippi State

Make that three college righties in a row for the Cubs.

Williams played JUCO ball at Florence-Darlington Technical College in South Carolina before transferring to Mississippi State.

After not seeing game action in 2023 or 2024, Williams broke out this season with a 45% strikeout rate over 27.2 innings pitched for the Bulldogs.

Round 14, No. 421 overall: Kaemyn Franklin, RHP, Victory Christian HS (OK)

Franklin is the third high schooler and second prep arm that the Cubs take in this draft.

The Oklahoma commit has “plenty of current arm strength,” per his Perfect Game scouting report, though he is listed as a primary third baseman there. He’s listed as the No. 12 overall high school player in Oklahoma, and No. 2 third baseman.

