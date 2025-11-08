Fernando Tatis Jr. beats out Pete Crow-Armstrong for NL Platinum Glove

Less than a week removed from winning his first Gold Glove Award, Pete Crow-Armstrong looked primed to add another honor to his trophy case.

But San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. took home the NL Platinum Glove instead, beating out Crow-Armstrong and the other pool of NL Gold Glove winners for the prestigious defensive accolade, Major League Baseball announced on Friday night. Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. won the award in the American League.

Introducing the 2025 American and National League Platinum Glove Award Winners!



Congratulations to Bobby Witt Jr. & Fernando Tatis Jr! pic.twitter.com/LVhTgoNqkx — Rawlings Baseball (@RawlingsSports) November 8, 2025

The Platinum Glove Award is fan-voted, debuting in 2011 and given to the top defensive player, regardless of position, in both the NL and AL.

Tatis ranked 37th in baseball with 8 Outs Above Average (OAA) while Crow-Armstrong tied with Witt for the MLB lead with 24 OAA. By MLB Statcast’s Runs Prevented metric, Crow-Armstrong led baseball with 22 while Tatis was 31st with 7.

Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) was much closer, as both Tatis and Crow-Armstrong notched 15 DRS, tied for ninth in MLB.

The 23-year-old Crow-Armstrong had a standout defensive year in which he regularly showed off his exceptional range to make highlight-reel plays in center. He posted a defensive bWAR of 2.0 (fifth in NL) in his first full season as the Cubs’ starting center fielder. His 427 putouts from the position led all MLB outfielders and his .995 fielding percentage was fourth-best in the NL.

As a team, the Cubs’ 84 DRS were second-most league-wide behind the Texas Rangers. The Cubs took home the NL team Gold Glove while the Rangers secured the AL award Friday evening.

Alongside Crow-Armstrong’s Gold Glove, Nico Hoerner earned his second career Gold Glove Award at second base and Ian Happ won for the fourth straight year in left field.