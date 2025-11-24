It’s a good thing the Chicago Bears are accustomed to tight results this season. It appears the NFL playoff picture — particularly in the NFC — will be more of the same.

The Bears’ 31-28 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday kept them atop the NFC North with an 8-3 record and in the NFC’s No. 3 playoff seed. If the season ended today, the division rival Green Bay Packers would visit Soldier Field for a wild-card playoff game.

Talk about one for the ages …

[MORE: Five ways Bears made franchise, NFL history in win over Steelers]

Before the Bears, who are 6-1 in one-score games this season, even can think about that, though, they still have work to do. If they don’t keep stacking wins, they risk slipping out of playoff contention.

A road win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday certainly would help the Bears’ playoff cause. The Eagles, who blew a 21-0 lead Sunday in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys, also are 8-3 and leading their division, but a Bears win would give them a head-to-head tiebreaker that could prove valuable at the end of the season.

The Los Angeles Rams, at 9-2, currently hold the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed, and their upcoming schedule looks favorable, save games against the Detroit Lions and the Seattle Seahawks in a five-day stretch in mid-December. The Eagles beat the Rams in September, though, so they hold the head-to-head tiebreaker.

The Bears also still have games against teams that trail them in the NFC playoff standings. They will play the Packers twice (Dec. 7 in Green Bay and Dec. 20 at Soldier Field), visit the San Francisco 49ers (Dec. 28), and host the Lions (Jan. 3 or Jan. 4). So, in many ways, the Bears control their own destiny. Keep winning, keep leading the division.

The games against the Packers and Lions particularly are important. Chicago leads Green Bay by a half-game and Detroit by one, so wins are vital to an NFC North title claim, a guaranteed top-four playoff seed and at least one home postseason game. Losses could turn a dream season into a nightmare, as division record can be an important tiebreaker in determining a wild-card playoff spot, if needed.

With all that in mind, here are the latest NFC playoff standings after Sunday’s NFL Week 12 schedule finished, with the 49ers-Carolina Panthers game on deck Monday night.

NFC playoff standings