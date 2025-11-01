CINCINNATI – The Bengals listed quarterback Joe Flaccoo as questionable on their official injury report, but it seemed clear he was going to play the Beats on Sunday at Paycor Stadium.

He’s dealing with an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder, but it didn’t prevent him from practicing on Thursday or Friday. Receiver Ja’Marr Chase said he couldn’t tell a difference in Flacco’s throwing. Flacco himself said he was in good shape heading into this game.

He is planning to play the Bears on Sunday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, citing anonymous sources.

#Bengals QB Joe Flacco is planning to start on Sunday, sources say, barring something unforeseen with his AC joint sprain in his right shoulder.



There was optimism after Thursday’s practice and that continued this weekend. No one knows how it’ll react. But he’s giving it a shot. pic.twitter.com/IQBsOpjh6i — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2025

Flacco has energized the Bengals since arriving from Cleveland in trade, a necessary move after regular starter Joe Burrow was lost to a toe injury. Backup Jake Browning struggled mightily, prompted the Bengals to trade within the AFC North and get Flacco.

The veteran has focused on getting Chase the ball, a successful strategy considering the receiver’s elite talent.

The Bears expected Flacco to play, so this report won’t impact the team’s preparation in any way. Slowing the Bengals quick passing game will be a high priority in this one. If that happens, the Bears should cruise to victory. If Flacco is putting up tons of points, life will be more difficult.