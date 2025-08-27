NFL waiver claims: Bears grab defensive back, linebacker who’d been cut

The Bears were awarded two waiver claims on Wednesday, per the NFL transaction wire, with cornerback Jaylon Jones and linebacker D’Marco Jackson now coming to Chicago.

They will join the Bears’ 53-man roster right away. Corresponding moves are not yet known.

One of the names above should be familiar to Bears fans. Jones spent the past three seasons in Chicago as a quality reserve cornerback and standout special teams player. He suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in Nov. 2024 and was placed on injured reserve. Jones should step right in and assume those roles on the depth chart.

He signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason but was waived as part of final cuts. The Bears will offer a familiar home, though he’ll have to learn a new scheme under coordinator Dennis Allen.

Jackson won’t. He spent the past three seasons in New Orleans, when Allen was head coach and defensive play caller. Jackson has played 27 games over the past two seasons, but has mostly contributed on special teams. He only has 26 total tackles in that span, though he had a fumble recovery for a touchdown in 2023.

These claims could tell a greater story, especially in relation to the corresponding moves. T.J. Edwards left Tuesday’s practice early with an apparent injury. The Bears are banged up a bit at cornerback, with it unknown whether Jaylon Johnson will be ready for Week 1. If these are straight position-group swaps, it’s possible the Bears found upgrades. If not, they might represent depth additions to make up for injured players.

Check back for updates to this developing story.