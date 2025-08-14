The final stat line won’t jump off the page for Owen Caissie in his MLB debut against the Toronto Blue Jays.

But Caissie came this close to an epic moment in his first career at-bat.

The Chicago Cubs top prospect received the call from Triple-A Iowa Thursday to take the place of injured catcher Miguel Amaya. In doing so, Caissie became the first Canadian-born Cubs player to debut in Canada.

On the very first pitch he saw, Caissie lined a ball to left-center that looked destined for an extra-base hit.

But Blue Jays left fielder Davis Schneider adjusted after a bad jump and made a miraculous diving catch:

Owen Caissie is robbed of extra bases in his first MLB at-bat. pic.twitter.com/WKAvkErKJw — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 14, 2025

Had that ball touched down, Caissie would have had at least a double and possibly a triple depending on how things played out.

Imagine that feeling for the rookie if he began his career with an extra-base hit off of a future Hall of Famer in Max Scherzer.

Instead, it was an 0-for-1 in the book.

Caissie finished 0-for-4 with three flyouts/lineouts to left and a strikeout in the Cubs’ 2-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

He also came just a few inches away from another extra-base hit down the right field line in his third at-bat during the seventh inning, but his liner hooked foul.

The 23-year-old started at DH and hit fifth for the Cubs, pushing Seiya Suzuki to the bench for Thursday’s game. How he fits into the lineup on a daily basis beyond Thursday will be very interesting.

The Cubs’ outfield/DH quartet of Suzuki, Kyle Tucker, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Ian Happ are all in the midst of slumps at the plate. Meanwhile, Caissie has been red-hot in Triple-A with a .363 average, 1.171 OPS and 10 homers over his last 27 games.