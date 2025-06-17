CHICAGO — Pete Crow-Armstrong’s power has been a pleasant surprise for the Cubs this season.

His 18 home runs entering Tuesday’s series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers ranks tied for seventh in baseball and fifth among the National League. So, he’s definitely interested in partaking in the Home Run Derby during next month’s All-Star Game festivities, if he’s asked, right?

“No,” the Cubs’ center fielder said, “that’s not for me.”

"He's national. He's everywhere."@cliff_floyd30 believes PCA is a national superstar 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ilAltr7r3t — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 17, 2025

Really? The Cubs burgeoning star who has become a fan favorite and can electrify crowds with his gameplay wouldn’t consider partaking in one of the signature events of the week?

“That’s a different kind of power, I think,” Crow-Armstrong said. “That’s a different kind of power. I don’t know if I can withstand however long the timer is there. That’d be a struggle.”

He’s not your prototypical MLB slugger. He doesn’t look like Yankees superstar Aaron Judge or former Home Run Derby champion Pete Alonso. So, maybe, it’s fair to see why Crow-Armstrong might be hesitant to partake in the event.

Crow-Armstrong could still be in line to participate in the festivities that week in Atlanta, though. He’s the top vote getter among NL outfielders. The top six outfielders move on to the second round of voting and the top three of those in the next step will be starters.

“I mean, being able to share the field with guys like Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge and all that’s great,” Crow-Armstrong said. “But, I see it as I get to do that every day with [Kyle Tucker] and [Ian] Happ.

“I’m just trying to be another piece in the puzzle to what the Cubbies are doing. It’ll be cool if it happens. If it happens, it happens. If not, I get a nice week off.”

The Cubs haven’t had a player partake in the slugfest since 2018, when Kyle Schwarber finished second to Bryce Harper. Javier Báez was knocked out in the first round that year by Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy.

There have been three Cubs’ sluggers to win the event – Andre Dawson in 1987, Ryne Sandberg in 1990 at Wrigley Field and Sammy Sosa in 2000.