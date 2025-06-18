Pete Crow-Armstrong is showing no signs of cooling off even as the All-Star break fast approaches.

Neither is Justin Steele, who is using his time on the sidelines by campaigning for a Crow-Armstrong MVP nod.

MVPete!!! — Justin Steele (@J_Steele21) June 18, 2025

Though the Cubs ace is out for the season while recovering from surgery on his left elbow, he has taken to social media to continue voicing support for his teammate. Crow-Armstrong added another incredible performance to his highlight reel of a season when the Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-3 on Tuesday night at Wrigley Field.

With the Cubs holding onto a one-run lead in the top of the eighth inning, Crow-Armstrong got a massive jump on a fast-sinking line drive off the bat of Brice Turang that seemed destined for extra bases. The center fielder made the catch despite having just a 5% probability of doing so. Just a few minutes later, he led off the bottom half with a first-pitch, 452-foot blast off the right-field scoreboard.

PETE.

COVERS.

ALL.



The crowd was chanting 'PCA' after this catch 😮 pic.twitter.com/xIAqAUcbXR — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 18, 2025

“PCA is must-watch television right now,” Steele wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Every time he takes the field; stop what you’re doing and just watch. He has whatever ‘IT’ is.”

Steele is no stranger to supporting his teammate. In fact, if he’s not posting about his sports trading card collection, he’s posting about Crow-Armstrong or even taking to the Marquee Sports Network broadcast booth during a game to gush about the budding star.

“He’s gonna be a superstar for a very long time,” Steele told Jim Deshaies and Jon Sciambi of Crow-Armstrong during the Cubs’ May 27 game against the Colorado Rockies.

While MVP talk can sound farfetched before the season’s halfway point, Steele is within reason when it comes to Crow-Armstrong. The 23-year-old leads the NL in a plethora of categories, including bWAR (4.3), fWAR (3.9) and outs above average (12), and he’s well on his way to receiving his first-ever All-Star nod.