What Cubs icon Ryne Sandberg meant to Bears head coach Ben Johnson

Before Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson started his Tuesday press conference with anything related to football, he paid tribute to a Cubs legend.

Hall of Fame second baseman Ryne Sandberg passed away Monday evening after a long battle with cancer. He was 65.

Like many who grew up watching and idolizing Sandberg, the Cubs icon played a pivotal role in Johnson’s life.

“Just want to take a second as we get going here just to acknowledge the passing of Ryne Sandberg,” Johnson told media Tuesday morning. “You know that I grew up a big Cubs fan, and so he was a big part of my childhood, my family. We watched him, Mark Grace, the whole crew on WGN for a number of years. I know what he means to the city and the career that he had. Just thoughts and prayers with his family.”

Ben Johnson started his press conference remembering Ryne Sandberg and the NY shooting. Johnson was a Cubs fan and grew up watching Sandberg and Mark Grace star on WGN. pic.twitter.com/KB20UOHT51 — Scott Bair (@ScottBairNFL) July 29, 2025

The connection between the Cubs and Johnson is well documented. During Johnson’s introductory press conference at Halas Hall back in January, the 39-year-old highlighted how the Cubs were one of several reasons why he wanted to become the Bears head coach.

Johnson also mentioned in his introductory press conference that he and his family have been traveling to Chicago for a Cubs series every summer for the last 10-plus years.

“This is exactly where I wanted to raise my family, my kids,” Johnson said back in January. “I know we’re going to have so much fun living up here in Chicago.”

Former President Barack Obama remembers the late Ryne Sandberg. pic.twitter.com/4bv2uPGlfu — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 29, 2025

That Johnson-Cubs connection also appeared during the Bears’ schedule release video several months later. When Johnson first appears on camera, he is seen wearing a Cubs jersey.

Although Johnson is only seven months into his role as the Bears’ head coach, he understands how much Sandberg meant to the city and everyone who had the opportunity to watch the Hall of Famer man second base for 15 years in Chicago.