Various members of the Cubs organization, both past and present, are rallying around Ryne Sandberg after the Hall of Famer issued an update on his “challenging” battle with cancer on Wednesday.

One of those tributes came from the team’s president of baseball operations, Jed Hoyer, who took the time while in the Marquee Sports Network broadcast booth on Sunday to deliver a moving message for Sandberg.

“I know Ryno watches our games — on behalf of everyone, I just wanted to say a really heartfelt thank you,” Hoyer began. “This atmosphere is so incredible right now. You look out at all these people and all this excitement, and I think the ’84 Cubs and Ryne Sandberg started all of that.

“Day baseball, WGN and Ryne Sandberg. That’s how this fervor got going. He’s a superhero in this city — you think about (Michael) Jordan, Walter Payton and Ryne Sandberg all here at the same time,” Hoyer said.

Sandberg, now 65, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in January 2024. In the update he shared to social media on Wednesday, Sandberg wrote that it’s been “a challenging few months” going through daily treatment, and that he is “looking forward to making the most out of every day with my loving family and friends.”

Support for Sandberg poured in immediately when the Cubs returned to Wrigley Field after the All-Star break on Friday to face the Boston Red Sox.

Jon Lester, a World Series champion with both Chicago and Boston, threw out the first pitch ahead of the series opener while donning Sandberg’s iconic No. 23 jersey. Fans later gave Lester a standing ovation during the game, to which he faced away from the camera to show the name on his back.

Lester is a cancer survivor himself, having been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in August 2006 during his rookie season in Boston. He underwent chemotherapy in the offseason that year and was subsequently declared cancer-free four months later.

Another legendary Cubs pitcher joined in on the tributes Saturday when Kerry Wood threw out the first pitch wearing the No. 23, getting a rousing ovation from the sold-out crowd.

Neither Wood nor Lester played with Sandberg, but the Hall of Famer’s impact has always rippled through the Cubs organization.

Sandberg’s NL MVP campaign in 1984 helped lead the Cubs to their first winning season in 12 years and their playoff appearance since 1945. At the time, Sandberg was the first Cub to win MVP since Ernie Banks in 1959.

The Cubs retired Sandberg’s No. 23 on Aug. 28, 2005, making him the fourth player in franchise history with the honor after Banks (No. 14), Billy Williams (No. 26) and Ron Santo (No. 10).

Last June, the team unveiled his statue on Gallagher Way outside of Wrigley Field, enshrining him next to Fergie Jenkins, Banks, Williams and Santo.

“All of us owe him a debt of gratitude for creating this and creating all those memories,” Hoyer said. “In the minds of everyone, he’s always going to be homering off (Bruce) Sutter. He’s always going to be rounding third and high-fiving (Don) Zimmer. He’s always going to be playing the game the right way.

“We all love you, Ryno, from the whole fanbase. Thank you for everything, and Godspeed.”