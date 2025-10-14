Simone Biles likely represented most of the Chicago Bears faithful on Monday night.

In a video shared to her Instagram story, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist and wife of Bears safety Jonathan Owens could be seen jumping with joy from a suite in Northwest Stadium as she watched Jake Moody’s field goal sail through the uprights and lift Chicago over the Washington Commanders as time expired.

🥰 Simone Biles lost her mind after her hubby's team, the Bears, won in a thriller on Monday! https://t.co/EYEJd63HF4 pic.twitter.com/PycbKN8lVu — TMZ (@TMZ) October 14, 2025

Joining Biles in the video was Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds’ fiancée, TG.

“What. A. Game,” Biles wrote of the Bears’ 25-24 win in the caption of her post.

The Bears’ Week 6 triumph on the road marked their third straight win — their longest streak since 2018 — after starting the season 0-2. The victory was in part carried by Moody’s four field goals after he was elevated from the practice squad to replace the injured Cairo Santos. Moody was released by the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 9 and signed with Chicago three days later.

The 38-yard field goal Moody nailed to seal the win for the Bears capped off a late-game comeback in which Chicago erased a 24-16 deficit in the fourth quarter. The Bears had led by as many as 13 points early in the game before relinquishing the advantage to Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels’ three touchdown passes.

Biles has been a regular at Bears games since her husband Owens signed a 2-year, $4.75 million contract with the team ahead of the 2024 season. Originally an undrafted free agent out of Division II program Missouri Western State in 2019, Owens spent four seasons with the Houston Texans before signing with the Green Bay Packers for the 2023 season. Biles and Owens were married that same year.

Owens, 30, has featured in all five games for the Bears this season, recording 11 tackles (7 solo, 4 assisted). He notched three tackles (1 solo, 2 assisted) in the Week 6 win.