Tremaine Edmunds injury update: Bears linebacker placed on injured reserve

The Bears have placed star linebacker Tremaine Edmunds on injured reserve with a groin issue, the team announced on Saturday afternoon. Running back Roschon Johnson (back) was also added to IR.

Those players will miss the next four games at least.

Linebacker Carl Jones Jr. and running back Brittain Brown were signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

We have placed Tremaine Edmunds and Roschon Johnson on IR and signed Brittain Brown and Carl Jones Jr. to the active roster. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 22, 2025

The prolonged loss of Edmunds is a significant blow to a Bears defense that has dealt with major injuries to key players most of the season. For example, the team will be without their three starting linebackers during Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Linebacker T.J. Edwards has missed the past two games.

[READ: Caleb Williams among five players to watch in Bears vs Steelers Week 12 game]

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon have been designated to return off injured reserve but, as expected, will remain on IR through the Steelers game. Johnson has only practiced four times since returning to on-field work from major surgery on his groin and core muscles. The Bears are being cautious with Gordon (groin/calf), who has dealt with soft-tissue injuries since training camp.

Edmunds was having an excellent season thus far, with 89 tackles, four interceptions, nine passes defensed and a sack. Defefensive coordinator Dennis Allen moved him to weakside linebacker, which has allowed him to use his athleticism and length well. Rookie Ruben Hyppolite II will play in Edmunds’ stead.