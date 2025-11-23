CHICAGO — The mystery is over. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won’t play Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

The veteran signal-caller had been designated as questionable to play in the NFL Week 12 game at Soldier Field while dealing with an injury to his non-throwing hand. However, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday morning that Rodgers will sit out, as a return would be “too quick,” and backup Mason Rudolph will start against the Bears.

#Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers has been pushing to play against the #Bears, but in the end, it was too quick, per me and @TomPelissero.



Rodgers should play next week, but the turnaround was just too quick. Mason Rudolph starts against the #Bears. pic.twitter.com/gpPKCL3kG6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 23, 2025

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin later confirmed the news to CBS Sports’ Evan Washburn in a pregame interview.

Mason Rudolph will be starting at QB today for the Steelers, Mike Tomlin tells @EvanWashburn pic.twitter.com/5xdy28COps — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 23, 2025

Rodgers, who suffered the injury during last week’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals, made the trip to Chicago. He missed Wednesday’s practice but was limited Thursday and Friday.

Aaron Rodgers has arrived at Soldier Field. The first thing he did was walk a circuit of field after he dropped his belongings in the locker room. Rodgers is 12-3 all time at Soldier (playoffs included). pic.twitter.com/LwYxJgXucr — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) November 23, 2025

Aaron Rodgers arrived at Solider Field about 20 minutes ago, walked one lap around the field, flipped off a couple of the cameras that were filming and went back inside. Used his right hand to flip the bird, so unclear if he could do it with his left. Status for today’s game… — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) November 23, 2025

The longtime Green Bay Packers quarterback has been the Bears’ foil over the years. He is 24-5 against Chicago, slanting the longstanding NFC North rivalry in Green Bay’s direction. He has a 12-3 record at Soldier Field, and last played there in 2022.

This was the first time Rodgers was scheduled to play in Chicago while representing a team other than the Packers. He’s in his first season with the Steelers and has completed 64 percent of his passes for 1,969 yards and 19 touchdowns with seven interceptions for a 97.7 rating.

[READ: Bears vs. Steelers preview: Game picks, bold predictions, how to watch]

Rodgers talked during the week about no longer being a villain in Chicago anymore.

“I’d rather not be, I mean, I’m not in Green Bay anymore,” he told Pittsburgh reporters Wednesday. “I feel like we can let bygones be bygones. Maybe I can.”

Does Aaron Rodgers thrive on being the villain in Chicago?



Rodgers: “I’d rather not be, I mean, I’m not in Green Bay anymore. I feel like we can let bygones be bygones. Maybe I can.”



(Watch the clip to get Rodgers’ tone and grin as he talks about the rivalry with the Bears) https://t.co/BaOrLJxSMf — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 19, 2025

It’s highly doubtful Bears fans are willing to let things go. There’s too much trauma there, even if Rodgers is with a new team.

Bears players and coaches said all week that they hoped to face Rodgers.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Aaron Rodgers,” Bears head coach Ben Johnson said Wednesday. “He’s done this at a high level for an incredible amount of time, and if he’s ready to go this week, I would love nothing more to compete against him.”

Alas, Rodgers will sit, and the Bears’ defense will face Rudolph, a six-year veteran who will make his 19th NFL start, all for the Steelers.