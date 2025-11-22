Bears vs. Steelers preview: Game picks, bold predictions, how to watch

The Bears are leading the NFC North with a 7-3 record, believe it or not, and are favored to be the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Soldier Field.

They’ll have to do so without their entire starting linebacker corps and their top cornerbacks. It remains uncertain whether Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will play with an injury to his non-throwing hand.

Chicago has played a bunch of close games to this point and will likely deal with another one in this Week 12 contest.

Let’s set you up with everything you need to know about this contest, which players will play a significant role and who Scott Bair (that’s me!!) and Nicholas Moreano thinks will win in this Bears-Packers game preview:

How to watch

Kickoff: Noon CT

TV: CBS

Radio: ESPN Chicago (1000 AM), LATINO MIX 93.5 FM (Spanish); Sirius XM Radio Channels 138 or 382

Out-of-market streaming: NFL Sunday Ticket (YouTube TV); NFL-plus

[READ: Tremaine Edmunds injury update: Bears linebacker placed on injured reserve]

Wild card

LB D’Marco Jackson

The backup linebacker is a core special teams player who rarely features on defense. He’ll need to play a central role on Sunday as the team’s middle linebacker. It’s possible he wears the green dot and plays most every snap. Whether that’s the case or not, he’ll need to make the right pre-snap checks and help put the defense in position for success. That’s a big job for the third option at the position, who arrived later in the preseason. He’ll need to be strong against the run and a sound tackler to help the defense stay solid.

X Factor

LT Theo Benedet

The first-year pro is questionable with a quadriceps injury, and his playing status will be the first phase of the “X Factor” designation. If he’s ready, that in itself is a win considering the speed and ability of Pittsburgh’s edge rushers.

If he does play, he’ll need to be solid in pass protection to let quarterback Caleb Williams do his thing. He’ll be dealing with Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig most of this game. Herbig has 6.5 sacks and 36 total pressures, plus Highsmith has 5.5 sacks and 19 total pressures on the season despite missing a few games thus far.

Being an anchor in the passing game will give the offense an opportunity to take yards in chunks and consistently move the chains.

[READ: Caleb Williams among five players to watch in Bears vs Steelers Week 12 game]

Bold predictions

DJ Moore, Rome Odunze get explosive

The Steelers rank dead last in pass defense despite having excellent edge rushers. This is a get-right opportunity for Williams and the passing attack. The Bears have just missed on some deep shots and there’s an opportunity connect on them.

Both Rome Odunze and DJ Moore will both have big games with explosive plays and 100-plus yards. The receivers have favorable matchups outside and, if the Bears protect the passer well, the Bears should be able to work the ball down the field. — SB

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka gets his first Bears sack

If Rodgers plays, this feels like a game where Joe Tryon-Shoyinka gets his first career sack with the Bears. He’s used a quick first step in the past to sack opposing quarterbacks, and he gets one on Sunday. Plus, the Bears’ defense ends the game with more sacks than the Steelers. — NM

[READ: Bears’ Week 12 keys to beating Steelers in matchup at Soldier Field]

Week 12 picks

Scott Bair’s selection

Steelers 28, Bears 24

This is a game the Bears could and probably should win. They’ve been on a run of winning with low-percentage plays, and at some point the luck could run out. The Steelers can rush the passer, which will make them play well with a lead. The defensive losses have stacked up to a critical point that the Bears can’t overcome.

Nicholas Moreano’s pick

Bears 24, Steelers 20

Everything is telling me to take the Steelers in this Week 12 matchup at Soldier Field. Aaron Rodgers potentially playing, the Bears are without their top three linebackers and Pittsburgh’s pass rush can get after the quarterback. Caleb Williams needs to be the best player on the field this Sunday. That means evading pressure, creating explosive plays downfield, and leading his offense to score touchdowns. Bears improve to 8-3 and stay on top of the NFC North.