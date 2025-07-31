Bears camp report: Caleb Williams shows promise, Jaylon Johnson update

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Thursday’s practice was a big one on the Bears training camp calendar. It was scheduled as the longest workout to date. It was conducted in full pads, with one-on-ones between linemen, plenty of team drills with move-the-ball periods and a big end-of-game scenario to punctuate the morning.

Head coach Ben Johnson made it clear to his players in a Wednesday night meeting that this one was a big deal. Here’s what he told them:

“This is where we’ll get a great chance to evaluate just who’s here to survive through training camp and who’s really wanting to thrive and become king of the mountain.”

So, yeah, it was time to show up and show out.

Luther Burden certainly did, so much so that he gets his own headline. Quarterback Caleb Williams showed real signs of progress, with some excellent throws during team periods.

He found Rome Odunze deep down the right sideline in a third-down period. He hit DJ Moore on a crosser for 20-plus on a move-the-ball period and found Burden streaking across the field and delivered it just before the rookie reached the sideline.

His best throw, though, was signature Williams. He scrambled to evade pressure in the backfield by moving to his right, then launched a perfect spiral across the field and deep to a wide open Olamide Zaccheaus.

Williams looked really good for stretches but also seemed to get in his own way at crucial moments. He was (appropriately) called for intentional grounding on 3rd-and-4 in a move the ball period, which killed a first-team drive. He tried to check out of a play during a different series and incurred a delay-of-game penalty.

And, in the end-of-game scenario, he through a fourth-down interception to Tyrique Stevenson that ended the sequence, though he might’ve been sacked beforehand in a real-world scenario.

All that detail suggests improvement over previous sessions for the second-year quarterback, with some important things to work on. Those are positive steps in late July, with a good distance remaining before an Aug. 8 joint practice with the Dolphins.

Johnson and Williams have said they’ve seen incremental progress from the quarterback operation and execution. There was evidence of that on Thursday, with more room to grow.

Jaylon Johnson still a ways off

Jaylon Johnson has been on the non-football injury list since he reported to training camp, having suffered what’s being called a leg injury. The start cornerback’s return was never supposed to be quick, but it might still be some time before we see him on the practice field.

Johnson was asked about a best-case scenario for Johnson to be ready to play.

“I think there’s a scenario where he’ll be ready for Week 1,” Johnson said. “That’s really the target date. I know he’s working hard and diligently to get there for that, and with those types of injuries that he has, you just never know. You never know. So, it’s still early in that process, but I know he’s attacking that rehab really well.”

That’s to be ready, not to start practice. Johnson would need a ramp-up period and at least a string of practices to find proper football shape and chemistry with guys in the secondary before playing a game. Considering his talent level, experience and pedigree, Johnson won’t need as much prep time as a younger player, but he can’t just step right in at the last moment.

Braxton Jones returned after a scheduled rest day. Right guard Jonah Jackson missed his second straight practice dealing with a leg injury. The team considers him day-to-day. Reserve guard Bill Murray and reserve center Ricky Stromberg also missed a second straight practice after suffering a concussion.

Defensive lineman Shemar Turner (ankle) remains out and could be for an extended stretch. Ben Johnson said there was no timetable for Zah Frazier’s return. He is currently dealing with a personal issue.

Long snapper Scott Daly was carted off the field, but it was initially tough to tell if he had suffered a significant injury.

Practice notes

We covered a ton in the opening portion of this camp report so our normally robust notes section will look a little light, but there are a few things worthy of being addressed.

DE Montez Sweat was relentless in the pass rush on Thursday, with one sack that impeded QB Caleb Williams’ progress of finishing the play, and had two other pass rushes that could’ve been called sacks. It’s something to monitor moving forward, but it seems like Sweat is lining up over the right tackle more than in the past.

K Cairo Santos has been super accurate during camp, including a 3-for-3 effort on Thursday.

QB Tyson Bagent ran the second unit and made some nice throws to Burden and tight end Stephen Carlson (for a touchdown), though his completion percentage wasn’t super high. He does look comfortable running Ben Johnson’s offense, though, which is important