NFL Rumors: Giants fire head coach Brian Daboll after blowing late lead to Bears

The Chicago Bears’ comeback ways are having an impact on their opponents, well beyond just the singular week of the game.

The morning after the Bears rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the New York Giants 24-20 at Soldier Field, the Giants have fired head coach Brian Daboll, according to multiple reports, including ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

For the third straight year, the Giants are 2-8. They’ve blown four double-digit leads in four road losses. Their prized rookie quarterback has been evaluated for four concussions. And their star WR and RB are out for the season due to knee injuries. https://t.co/525eamT5od — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2025

It was the fourth time this season the Giants lost after holding a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter.

On Sunday, the Bears took an early 7-0 lead over the Giants, who entered the week with a 2-7 record. The Giants responded by scoring 17 unanswered points to claim a 17-7 lead.

The Bears ended the third quarter with a field goal and the Giants drove down the field on the first drive of the fourth quarter. After an 11-yard run, the Giants were facing a first-and-goal situation at the Bears’ seven-yard line.

It looked to be a pivotal moment in the game — a point where the Giants could put the contest nearly out of reach with a touchdown. A six-yard run put the Giants at the Bears’ one-yard line, ready to punch in a potential back-breaking score.

The Bears secured a tackle for a loss and then Giants quarterback Russell Wilson scrambled for a one-yard run. With fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line, Daboll and the Giants opted to kick a field goal that would make it a 20-10 game.

The kick was good, but the Bears were flagged for too many men on the field. If the Giants accepted, they could have moved up another half-yard closer to the end zone and thus improved their chances of punching it in for a touchdown — or at the very least, forcing the Bears into terrible field position.

Daboll decided to decline the penalty, making the field goal hold up and the Giants took a 10-point lead with a little over 10 minutes remaining.

The Bears stormed back from there, led by Caleb Williams’ heroics and a defensive unit that turned things around and stopped the Giants on three straight drives.

It was the second week in a row that the Bears rallied to pull off a thrilling victory.

Williams is tied with Denver’s Bo Nix and Tampa Bay’s Baker Mayfield for the NFL lead with four fourth-quarter comebacks already this season.

Multiple reports indicate Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will serve as the team’s interim head coach. The Bears interviewed Kafka for their vacant head coaching position last winter before hiring Ben Johnson.