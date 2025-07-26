Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is entering his second NFL season. He’s already working with his fourth offensive coordinator.

Williams’ newest OC, Declan Doyle, looks to bring stability to that role and lead the 2024 No. 1 overall draft pick to a “championship standard.”

“The biggest thing is we’re training him pre-snap as far as his operation of the offense,” Doyle said Friday after the Bears’ third training camp practice. “Then his process is just an evolving thing that we’re working through every day with every play.

“And every play is individual. He breaks the huddle, he’s coming up the line of scrimmage, where do my eyes go? What do I need to be communicating my teammates? How am I going to process post-snap as far as where I need to go with the ball?”

Williams had a solid first season in Chicago, throwing for a rookie franchise record 3,541 yards and 20 touchdowns while limiting interceptions to just six. However, he was sacked a franchise-record 68 times.

Doyle and the Bears intentionally are putting pressure on Williams in practice to simulate game situations.

“Yeah, that’s very intentional,” Doyle said. “That’s trying to get our defensive pressures in against some of the stuff we’re going to do offensively. We have contingency plans for what they are going to bring at us.

“So, the quarterback operating, getting the offense on the same page as far as checking plays, checking protections, things like that. That’s all a part of the scripted practice, trying to get the defense right with their pressure patterns and the way they’re going to play coverage on the back end. Then it’s getting our quarterbacks used to — whether we’re throwing the ball or handling the movement with those run schemes.”

Doyle, 29, is in his first season as Bears offensive coordinator after spending two seasons as the Denver Broncos’ tight ends coach.