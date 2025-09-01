Carlos Santana has played in one World Series during his 16-year career – in 2016 as a member of the Cleveland Indians.

In that historic seven-game series, Santana started each game – leading off four times, including Game 7. That was the closest Santana has come to winning the Commissioner’s Trophy. He sees the 2025 Chicago Cubs as his best chance to achieve that illustrious goal before he retires.

“(I have) hope for a championship,” Santana told reporters before Monday’s Cubs-Braves matchup. “So, before I retire, I want to make it (happen).”

Despite losing the 2016 World Series, Santana is looking forward to playing at Wrigley Field.

“First thing is, it was a dream when I was a kid to play at Wrigley Field,” Santana said. “Everybody knows the story … 2016 (World Series) when I played with Cleveland … That’s why I’m making this decision to come here. I’m happy.

“You know, it’s a lot of memories. This is one of my dreams, (winning) a championship.”

The 39-year-old appeared in 116 games this season with Cleveland – 108 of those being in the starting lineup. Santana’s role with the Cubs will be different, and he’s fine with that. He just wants to win.

“(They) didn’t tell me about my role here,” Santana said. “But any situation that (Craig Counsell) needs me, I’ll be here.”

Santana was one of two additions — and three roster moves — the Cubs made on Monday. Starting pitcher Aaron Civale was claimed off waivers from the Chicago White Sox, and Kevin Alcántara was recalled from Triple-A Iowa as rosters expand in September.

While he won’t be in the starting lineup every day, Santana being a switch-hitter adds a different wrinkle for Craig Counsell to use. In his career, Santana is slashing .274/.371/.447 (.818 OPS) against left-handed pitching. In addition to providing thump off the bench, he can provide outstanding defense in the field, where he won the 2024 Gold Glove in the American League at first base and is second among first basemen in outs above average.