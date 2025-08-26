Bears 53-man roster: Position-by-position breakdown after making cuts

The Bears 53-man roster was arrived at in stages. General manager Ryan Poles and head coach Ben Johnson made cuts on Sunday and Monday and then again on Tuesday, getting to the regular-season roster limit on the league-mandated deadline to do so.

The process has taken most of the drama from the proceedings, including a 16-man practice squad and roster mechanisms to keep prized players around.

We’ve included the initial Bears roster below, breaking down each position as it currently stands. The language in that last sentence was by design, because we’ll see lots of movement in the coming days, with teams adding some to reserve lists, monitoring the waiver wire for possible additions and forming the practice squad.

[Bears roster cuts tracker: Players released to reach 53-man NFL limit]

Let’s take a look at the state each position group and discuss what comes next as the Bears work towards a Week 1 debut against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field:

Quarterbacks (3)

Caleb Williams

Tyson Bagent

Case Keenum

Takeaways: The Bears quarterback room is well-rounded, with supreme talent in the starting spot, a dynamic backup and a sage veteran at No. 3.

Running backs (3)

D’Andre Swift

Roschon Johnson

Kyle Monangai NOTE: Travis Homer was moved to injured reserve with a designation to return. He must miss at least four games.



Takeaways: This room is a little light right now, though general manager Ryan Poles expects to have more than just Swift healthy in the near future. The Bears might have to add a body before Week 1, though they can probably get by with three in a game if injuries to Monangai and Roschon Johnson linger. There will surely be a running back on the practice squad they can elevate in a pinch.

Receivers (6)

DJ Moore

Rome Odunze

Olamide Zaccheaus

Luther Burden III

Devin Duvernay

Jahdae Walker

Takeaways: The first five receivers were sure things back in the spring. Walker, an undrafted rookie from Texas A&M, earned his spot with a great summer that featured highlight-reel plays and tremendous growth. Cutting 2023 NFL draft pick Tyler Scott was a tough call, but Poles said he had to honor the spirit of competition. This is a deep group full of dynamic players, as well-rounded as any receiver corps in recent memory.

Tight ends (3)

Cole Kmet

Colston Loveland

Durham Smythe

Takeaways: Kmet and Loveland can do so much so well as receivers and blockers. Smythe is an old-school tight end who does the dirty work and will help a great deal on special teams. This is another standout position group that will play a major role in the Bears’ offensive success.

Offensive linemen (10)

Braxton Jones

Joe Thuney

Drew Dalman

Jonah Jackson

Darnell Wright

Ozzy Trapilo

Theo Benedet

Ryan Bates

Luke Newman

Kiran Amegadjie

Takeaways: The Bears are carrying five offensive tackles on the initial 53-man roster. That’s a lot, though Poles said that Amegadjie has started work at guard and on working from both sides of the line to increase his versatilty. Bates can play all three interior spots and Newman has been a force at guard on the left and right this summer, especially blocking for the run. You can pencil Jones in as the starting left tackle, but Ben Johnson said he’ll continue to push the competition forward. Benedet is someone few had on the roster this spring, but he earned his way on by working hard and rising up the ranks.

Defensive linemen (10)

Montez Sweat

Grady Jarrett

Gervon Dexter Sr.

Dayo Odeyingbo

Andrew Billings

Dominque Robinson

Shemar Turner

Daniel Hardy

Chris Williams

Austin Booker

Takeaways: The defensive line has five edge rushers right now, but that number could be fluid in the coming days. I still think Tanoh Kpassagnon ends up on the roster sooner rather than later. He’s a vested veteran not exposed to waivers, so he could return if another injured player goes to IR. As a note, the Bears used their two pre-53-man IR designations on Homer and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga. Turner recently returned from a prolonged absence, so he might not be an immediate contributor. The Bears could probably shrink this position group by one should they need another running back. Plus, Kpassagnon might return, so expect some shuffling along the defensive front.

Linebackers (5)

Tremaine Edmunds

T.J. Edwards

Noah Sewell

Ruben Hyppolite II

Carl Jones Jr. NOTE: Amen Ogbongbemiga placed on IR with a designation to return. He must miss at least four games.



Takeaways: Edwards and Edmunds are three-down starters — though Edwards got hurt on Tuesday; keep an eye on that — and Sewell seems set for the starting strongside linebacker spot. He can play the other linebacker spots in reserve, especially the middle. Jones must help on special teams until Ogbongbemiga’s able to return.

Cornerbacks (6)

Jaylon Johnson

Kyler Gordon

Tyrique Stevenson

Nahshon Wright

Josh Blackwell

Nick McCloud

Takeaways: Jaylon Johnson was brought to the active roster, though there’s no guarantee he’ll be ready for Week 1. The Bears can trust Stevenson and Wright to start if that’s the case, with enough depth to survive a few games without Johnson. Having Terell Smith out for the season is a blow, but McCloud and Wright are good backup options once Johnson returns.

Safeties (4)

Kevin Byard III

Jaquan Brisker

Jonathan Owens

Elijah Hicks

Takeaways: This position group was obvious from the start. The Bears have quality first-teamers in Byard and Brisker, plus backups in Owen and Hicks with starter’s experience.

Specialists (3)

Cairo Santos

Tory Taylor

Scott Daly

Takeaways: The Bears didn’t bring in real competition for their specialists, making it clear last year’s trio would return.

Submit your questions below for inclusion in the next Bears Mailbag!!! 👇