The Bears have formally activated defensive end Austin Booker from injured reserve, the team announced on Tuesday, on the last possible day to do so. Booker’s 21-day practice window opened on Oct. 7, and it would’ve closed on Wednesday.

If he had still been on IR, then his designation to return would’ve been void, and his season would’ve been over. The second-year pro should provide a boost to the pass rush, especially if he continues quality play from this preseason. He had four sacks and eight tackles in two preseason contests, including three in a game against Miami, where he also injured his knee. Booker was placed on IR with a designation to return when the Bears trimmed their roster to 53.

The news wasn’t all positive. The Bears also placed second-round defensive lineman Shemar Turner on IR with a torn ACL suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Both transactions were expected, as head coach Ben Johnson informally announced them the day before. The Bears’ 53-man roster currently has one open spot.

Booker has been a full participant in recent weeks and said two weeks ago he was in shape and ready when called upon. The Bears chose to wait, with Johnson saying last week they liked the mix available to them on the active roster. The Bears could use a lift in the pass rush — off the edge, especially. Booker has the potential to do so, although he had just 1.5 sacks in 2024.

Losing Turner is a real blow to the run defense. He became an anchor in that effort, a strong force in setting the edge. The Texas A&M product rounded into form after a training-camp ankle injury slowed his start.

The Bears have been beset by injuries in recent weeks, with cornerback Kyler Gordon, offensive lineman Braxton Jones and now Turner all placed on injured reserve within the past four days.