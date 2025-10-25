Ravens rule Lamar Jackson out of NFL Week 8 game vs. Bears

BALTIMORE — The Bears received some good news before their flight to Baltimore. Superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson won’t play the Bears on Sunday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Ravens formally ruled him out on Saturday afternoon due to a hamstring issue that has kept him out since Sept. 28, amending their injury report to reflect his change in status. They also changed his Friday practice status from full to limited. Jackson practiced all week but, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, he ran the scout team on Friday. That was a sure sign that he wouldn’t be playing.

Tyler Huntley was signed to the active roster this week and is expected start in his place. Huntley was at quarterback the last time the Bears and Ravens clashed, earning a victory over Chicago during the 2021 campaign.

While the Bears said all week they were preparing for Jackson to play, they were obviously doing homework on Huntley and fellow backup Cooper Rush. The Ravens have struggled mightily with Jackson out, losing every game in his absence. Huntley is a mobile quarterback in the Jackson mold — though no one is quite like the former MVP, one of the best football players on the planet — and the Bears must account for his scrambling ability.

“I think a lot of film study that I’ve already done, we understand that obviously Lamar goes, we know what type of offense they can be,” Bears safety Kevin Byard said. “Snoop Huntley [Tyler Huntley], they are very similar so I’m pretty sure the game plan will be very similar.

“…But also they are going to feed Derrick Henry the ball regardless. For me, and I think for us our mentality won’t be that much different.”