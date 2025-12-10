How Ben Johnson can help Caleb Williams, Bears start games faster

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Caleb Williams knows exactly what areas he wants to improve in with four regular-season games remaining.

The Bears’ second-year quarterback mentioned maintaining focus throughout the entirety of a play so that he doesn’t have miscues, such as incompletions. He also referenced starting faster.

Something easier said than done.

“It’s something you can practice,” Williams said Wednesday. “But it’s also something — I keep using these analogies and references — but sometimes just seeing the first basket go in and getting your first completion and seeing the pass being caught. Whatever pass it is, whether it’s a deep shot, an intermediate, short, whatever it is. Finding that first completion and getting it into your receiver’s hands or tight end and letting them go to work.”

Williams and the Bears’ offense did the complete opposite in a 28-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers last Sunday at Lambeau Field. They started with three consecutive punts (two three-and-outs) and scored just three points in the first half in the Week 14 matchup, which put them in a 14-3 halftime hole.

After the Bears generated just 31 passing yards in the first two quarters, they finally established some rhythm. They scored on their first three possessions in the second half (touchdown, field goal, touchdown) and tied the score at 21 entering the fourth quarter.

The Packers retook the lead on their next possession, and Williams couldn’t complete the comeback after his fourth-and-1 pass was intercepted in the end zone to end the game.

Williams and head coach Ben Johnson have discussed what it will take for the Bears’ offense to start quicker. But Williams has told Johnson that anything he calls to start the game is on the table for the quarterback.

“His feedback is, ‘You call it, and I’m going to go ahead and make it work,’ ” Johnson said. “That’s who he is. He doesn’t care. You want to start the game with a deep ball, go ahead and call it, and I’ll make it work. You want to start with quick game, you want to start with screen, whatever. He really doesn’t care.

“That’s really where you want your quarterback to be. I appreciate that mindset. I just want us to hit the ground running a little bit better than what we have been. We talked a week ago about the passing game needing to improve. That first half, we didn’t quite make the strides that we had hoped for over the course of the week. We’ll just go back to work again this week and get back after it again.”

What could help the Bears is the simple fact that they will be home for three of their final four regular-season games. Per Teamrankings.com, the Bears have averaged 7.6 points per game at home in the first quarter (second-most) and 15.6 points per game in the first half (fifth-most).

The Bears were on the road for three of their last four games, but the confines of Soldier Field might be exactly what they need to establish a quicker offensive pace.