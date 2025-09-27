LAS VEGAS – Caleb Williams had an awesome stat line in a Week 3 win over the Dallas Cowboys. No way he wins NFC offensive player of the week if he doesn’t.

The 298 passing yards, 67.9 completion percentage, four touchdowns, no interceptions and a 142.6 pass er rating is a byproduct of other things.

Elite athleticism and arm talent have always been there. It’s the detail, the technique, the intense film study that produced such a performance.

Williams understands that. He also knows that each game is unique and that success in one doesn’t guarantee it in another. That quality showing, however, was positive reinforcement that the hard behind-the-scenes work paid off.

The Bears hope it will again on Sunday, when they play the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. There’s some belief within Halas Hall that Week 3 won’t be a one-off, identifying signs of better that could be sustained.

While Williams completed some incredible passes that won’t be found in a quarterbacking manual – he completed jump throws at least twice – most of his success came from the fundamentals.

“I would say just the consistency with my footwork keeping me in rhythm,” Williams said in a Wednesday press conference. “Then, other than that, it’s getting up to the line, getting the guys out of the huddle, being able to make checks or alerts or whatever the case may be. I think those would be the things that have been building confidence for myself and everybody else on the offense.”

The second-year pro doesn’t deserve all the credit for this stat, but the Bears had zero pre-snap penalties against Dallas. They were faster to the line, less rushed overall and ready to attack the Cowboys defense.

All that preparation helped Williams work well within the offensive structure and, at times, outside of it. That produced big numbers, but the Williams doesn’t consider stats the sole sign of process.

“That’s the most important thing,” Williams said. “ I know a lot of football is results-based. But that’s not, I think I’ve spoken to y’all about it, that’s not really where I am at. There are going to be times where you feel you play a great game and you weren’t doing the right things at the right time and you end up losing the game. So, just being able to do the right things at the right time consistently helps the team. And that’s where I’m at and trying to be at.”

Williams is also not trying to be perfect, even during the practice week. Head coach Ben Johnson has been impressed by mistake correction. If he messes something up on a Wednesday, it’s often fixed on Thursday.

Johnson and Williams meet at the end of every day. Then Williams goes home, processes the information, watches the tape back and keeps working towards efficiency on Sundays.

“What I’m most impressed at with him and his process is the next day, he really locks everything in from the day before,” Johnson said in his Wednesday presser. “We don’t have to go back and revisit it again. He’s a quick study in that regard and because of that, we can load up the game plan more each week. Week 3 it was a lot more than Week 1. Hopefully that’s our new normal here going forward, is not just for him but the entire offense, we can have a little bit more in the game plan to attack some of these defenses. Because he’s doing that and his comfort level is growing, we’re able to grow as an offense.”

Williams can absorb more. He’s also more willing to work through his progressions. All these are signs of progress overall. While a Week 2 loss to Detroit was lopsided, Williams was better than the season opener. Then he played a lackluster defense and a Matt Eberflus scheme he knew well and dominated. It’s no sure thing he performs well against Las Vegas or in future weeks against tougher competition.

Williams is trusting Johnson’s process. That’s the key to recent success. Time will tell if it can be duplicated.

“When you have the approach that’s right, we’re going to continue to see him get better,” Williams said. “Kudos to him. He won offensive player of the week there for the NFC and he came in today completely unfazed by it. I tried to recognize him in front of the group and he wasn’t having it. Very stoic. He’s already on to the next game. He knows he needs to have an even better performance here this week to give us the best chance to win.”