Caleb Williams had one of the best games of his young career on Sunday in the Chicago Bears’ 31-14 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

After throwing for 298 yards and 4 touchdowns without an interception, the second-year quarterback was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Caleb Williams is the NFC Offensive Player of the Week 😤 pic.twitter.com/kicrEDjg8w — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 24, 2025

This is Williams’ first NFC Offensive Player of the Week honor, and it is much deserved. After starting the game with a three-and-out, Williams and the offense were clicking on all cylinders.

After Tyrique Stevenson forced a fumble on the Cowboys’ opening possession, Williams made them pay. He delivered a 35-yard strike to a wide-open Rome Odunze to put the Bears up 7-0.

Caleb to Rome.



LASER 🎯 pic.twitter.com/p2Z1Bzspg1 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 21, 2025

Then came the big play.

After Dallas got on the board with a field goal, the Bears got the ball at their own 35-yard line. Ben Johnson dialed up a flea flicker to Luther Burden III, and it was executed to perfection.

Williams found Burden streaking past Cowboys safety Malik Hooker for a 65-yard touchdown. The throw traveled 62.1 air yards, which was the longest completion of Caleb Williams’ career, per Next Gen Stats.

Caleb Williams' 65-yard touchdown pass to rookie Luther Burden III traveled 62.1 yards in the air, the longest completion in the NFL this season, and Caleb's longest completion of his career.#DALvsCHI | #DaBearspic.twitter.com/D5GQjABob3 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 21, 2025

With 2:25 left in the first half and the Bears up 17-14, Williams led a 71-yard touchdown drive in two minutes, capping it off with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Cole Kmet.

Williams’ 239 passing yards and three touchdown passes were both career highs in the first half.

THIRD TOUCHDOWN PASS OF THE HALF FOR CALEB 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nxVPnI565A — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 21, 2025

In the second half, Williams and the Bears put the dagger in the Cowboys.

Dallas got the ball to start the third quarter, but the Bears’ defense forced them to punt. Williams got the ball at their own 24-yard line with 10:03 remaining in the third quarter.

A 19-play drive that featured 11 straight run plays – and took 9:54 off the clock – was finished off with a 4-yard touchdown pass to DJ Moore on 4th and goal.

CALEB ➡️ DJ FOR THE TOUCHDOWN 🔥



BEARS LEAD 31-14 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/AGHM6ueLnF — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 21, 2025

Sunday marked the first win of the season for Williams and the first win for Bears head coach Ben Johnson, which came against the Dallas defense, led by former head coach Matt Eberflus.

Not only was it the breakout game for the 2025 Bears offense, but it was also the first time in Williams’ NFL career that he wasn’t sacked in a game.

He became the fourth Bears quarterback to throw for 290 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions in a game – joining Erik Kramer, Josh McCown and Mitch Trubisky.