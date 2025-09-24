The Chicago Bears’ 31-14 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Soldier Field featured plenty of positive game tape for the team to build off as it continues the 2025 NFL season.

Second-year quarterback Caleb Williams excelled against the Cowboys, throwing for 298 yards and four touchdowns on 19-of-28 passing. For the first time in Williams’ NFL career, he avoided being sacked, which helped him to create explosive plays throughout the game.

In the latest episode of “Bears Den” with Anthony “Spice” Adams and Charles “Peanut” Tillman, the former Bears provided their insight on Williams’ big day against Cowboys defensive coordinator and former Bears head coach Matt Eberflus.

“It was good to see him go out there and throw those 4 touchdowns … He had the city on fire talking about these hot dogs.”@spiceadams was loving Caleb Williams’ Week 3 performance 🌭😂 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 23, 2025

Adams was encouraged with Williams’ overall operation of the offense.

“It was good to see Caleb in the pocket and just being decisive,” Adams said. “I mean there was a couple of throws that he wanted back, but I mean if we went out there, there would be some plays that we wanted back, too. So it was good to see him go out there and throw those four touchdowns.”

Tillman also echoed what Adams said about Williams wanting some throws back. But the former Bears’ cornerback mentioned that it’s going to take time for Williams, referencing how Lions quarterback Jared Goff and Ben Johnson needed to create chemistry in Detroit. Williams and Johnson are just three regular season games into their partnership.

Adams brought up an important detail in regards to Williams: As a quarterback, everything he does or says is under a microscope and analyzed.

With this just being Year 2 for the Bears’ quarterback, of course he is going to make mistakes.

Adams recalled when he and Tillman were young players in the NFL and were “allowed to make our mistakes. We got to give him the space to make his.”

It’s an important reminder for Bears fans who have high expectations for the Bears and Williams this upcoming season.

“Too often we, as Chicago Bears fans, there is this hype, this build up, and we drink the Kool-Aid because we want it. Because we are so excited and so ready for a team to win,” Tillman said. “I do think this team has all the potential in the world. We, as fans, just want it to happen overnight, and it’s not going to happen overnight. It’s just going to take some time.”

