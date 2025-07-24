Bears camp report: Ben Johnson’s ‘aura,’ Kyle Monangai’s big play

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Ben Johnson’s intensity has been apparent on the practice field, in the way he conducts workouts and his relentless focus on the detail.

You’d expect the same thing in the meeting rooms, too. And you’d be right.

Safety Kevin Byard had a funny way of describing it after Thursday’s practice.

“The young guys kinda call it ‘aura,’” Byard said with a smile. “For real, he breathes competition. You can just tell, the intensity. He just wants the best for everybody. And I think that type of energy raises the level of everybody on the team. You’re only as strong as your weakest link. That’s what we’re trying to preach, every single person in the building.

“We’re just trying to get 1% better every day. Everyone knows success isn’t like this (Byard’s hand pointed straight up), it’s kinda like this — there’s ups and downs. We’re just trying to eliminate those dips and make the dips smaller as we continue to climb.”

The Bears will hope to ascend to a point where they’re game ready once camp begins, by following their tone setter of a coach.

Everyone pays the toll

Defensive back Alex Cook got waived the day veterans reported to Bears training camp. He therefore missed the first practice on Wednesday but was re-signed on Thursday morning when a roster spot came free.

That doesn’t mean Cook missed coordinator Dennis Allen’s traditional start to camp.

40 up-downs. That’s right: 40.

Defenders did them all together on Wednesday – the exercise is only done once – but Cook still had to “pay the toll.”

“We all circled around him and he had to do his up-downs,” Byard said. “I kinda felt bad watching him do them by himself, but that’s one of those deals that’s an initiation to this defense. It’s funny because, if we sign a guy in Week 15, he’s going to have to do 40 up-downs. That’s going to be tough, but it is what it is and it’s the time of family atmosphere Dennis is creating for this defense.”

While Allen has his motivation for doing it – to help prepare mentally and physically for the tough times ahead – he also tried to have fun with the experience.

“It was funny because we watched the film yesterday — they filmed it — so y’all know Big Bill (Andrew Billings) is 340,” Byard said. “I’m not trying to joke about Big Bill, he’s my dog, but after 20 he wasn’t getting off the ground, laying on his stomach, pinning his arms up. It was funny.”

Incumbent starter Braxton Jones did a bit more during the second day of his ramp-up period, with activity during individual drills working with the left tackles and during install periods with the offense against air. He worked into the second level a few times, a sign that he can get out and run. Jones returned to practice Wednesday after a long road back from a surgically repaired broken ankle, though hasn’t taken part in team drills.

Braxton Jones did a little bit more today, though still not a ton in his ramp up period: pic.twitter.com/Z5ln9AXuC5 — Scott Bair (@ScottBairNFL) July 24, 2025

Second-year pro Kiran Amegadjie worked with the first team, continuing to alternate days in that role with Ozzy Trapilo.

Play of the day

Kyle Monangai took a long run from the middle to the sideline, with a defender bearing down as the rookie seventh-round pick crossed the 10-yard line. The Rutgers product suddenly slammed on the brakes and the opposition flew right by.

Monangai got back up to speed quickly and scored a touchdown. It’s often hard to gauge run-game success without pads or tackling, but Monangai clearly would’ve scored in a normal setting.

“Great run. Great run. Great vision,” feature back D’Andre Swift said. “Got through clean. Scored. I was happy for him. Great play. Way to end it.”

Receiver Olamide Zaccheaus went down on the last play of practice, following a collision with new Bears defensive back Tre Flowers. His health status is uncertain.

Luther Burden misses Thursday’s work – read more about Burden’s health right here — is considered day-to-day with the same soft-tissue injury that has kept him out since rookie minicamp.

Cornerback Zah Frazier (personal) and defensive lineman Shemar Turner (ankle) also missed practice on Thursday.

Practice notes

TE Colston Loveland increased his activity on Thursday, doing individual drills with his position group. He also caught passes from the quarterbacks, which he didn’t do Wednesday. He still wasn’t present for team drills, but that could be coming soon. CB Tyrique Stevenson had a leaping pass defensed on a deep shot to WR Maurice Alexander. DE Dayo Odeyingbo had a simulated sack of Caleb Williams during team drills, after beating Kiran Amegadjie of the edge. That was separate from a difficult offensive slate that included the need to re-huddle, dealt with a bad snap and a rep where Williams tripped over one of his own guys.