In one of the most memorable games this season, fans will remember how the Bears found a way to survive the Cincinnati Bengals’ comeback on Sunday.

The Bears offense had a field day with over 576 total yards. It was their first time with 500 total yards of offense since Week 5 in 2016 against the Indianapolis Colts – a game where they mustered 522 total yards.

In the latest episode of “Bears Den,” hosts Anthony ‘Spice’ Adams and Charles ‘Peanut’ Tillman shared high praise for how the Bears offense was able to move the ball.

“It was so cool to see the offense take control of this game,” Adams said. “It was so fun because when you look at the touchdown that Caleb [Williams] threw to [Colston] Loveland, if you watch the whole play, you could see Darnell Wright go into a cartwheel. That’s how fun the game is. You start to notice little things like that.”

Darnell Wright is 6’5”, 324 lbs and doing cartwheels running full speed 😳



(@spiceadams x @peanuttillman) pic.twitter.com/vXPhQ063nx — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 5, 2025

Two Bears rookies, Kyle Monangai and Colston Loveland, played major roles in helping the Bears walk out of Paycor Stadium with a victory.

Loveland became the third Bears rookie to have 100+ receiving yards and two touchdown receptions in a game, joining Marty Booker and Willie Gault.

Monangai, a seventh-round draft pick, rushed for 176 yards, which is the second most in a game by a Bears rookie. Anthony Thomas ran for 188 yards in 2001, also on the road against the Bengals.

Kyle Monangai was a BEAST in today’s win 💪 pic.twitter.com/o4t7Zl2OUw — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 2, 2025

While Monangai feasted on the Bengals defense, Tillman believes the Bears offensive line deserved recognition for their dominance.

“I love this offensive line. That offensive line coach, he did his thing,” Tillman said. “They had a great game plan with [Kyle] Monangai. I feel he’s getting all the credit when a lot of the credit should go to the offensive line. Them boys up front were working and they were working overtime to get that man that many yards.

“If I had a player of the game, I would give it to the offensive line. They were the game changers. The difference makers in this game is that entire offensive line. They went out there and they were moving large human beings.”

Sunday’s game marked the first time in Bears history with 280+ rushing yards and 280+ passing yards in a game. While the offense was electric, the defense allowed 42 points, which was the most they’ve ever allowed in a win.

The Bears hope to continue their hot streak as the New York Giants and Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart come to Soldier Field this Sunday.

The Bears hope to continue their hot streak as the New York Giants and Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart come to Soldier Field this Sunday.