NFL trade grades: How analysts rate Bears’ deadline deal with Browns

The Chicago Bears acquired defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and a seventh-round draft pick from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a sixth-round pick on Tuesday afternoon to help bolster the defense.

Tryon-Shoyinka, 26, was the No. 32 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 259-pound defensive end is in his fifth season in the NFL after spending his first four with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and eight games with the Cleveland Browns before joining the Bears.

In 74 games played, Tryon-Shoyinka has 15 career sacks.

Although the trade compensation was minimal, NFL analysts provided their initial ratings of the deal.

Analysis: “This is a very minor trade in the scheme of things. The Browns get a 6th round pick, the Bears get Tryon-Shoyinka and a 7th. It’s a “throw something at the wall and see if it sticks” trade, that hopefully doesn’t mean the Bears think they’re set at EDGE now — because he’s very average.”

Analysis: “Joe Tryon-Shoyinka probably won’t move the needle much for the Chicago Bears. The 2021 first-round pick has rarely played up to his draft status and has recorded just 15 sacks in four-plus seasons. However, Chicago needed edge depth after losing Dayo Odeyingbo to a season-ending Achilles tear. The Bears, who have just 17 sacks on the season, needed an edge-rushing boost even before Odeyingbo was injured. Adding Tryon-Shoyinka gives Chicago is a low-risk, high-upside move that should help the team navigate the rest of the season.”

Analysis: “This trade doesn’t do much to move the needle. At this point, Tryon-Shoyinka is more of a roster filler than he is an actual impact player. Throughout 74 career games, he’s only notched more than one sack on two occasions, ironically one of them coming against Chicago in 2023. That said, this is a low-cost move for the Bears. General manager Ryan Poles is moving back a couple of slots late in the draft to take a chance on a player once worthy of a first-round choice. Chicago needs some edge help and while Tryon-Shoyinka doesn’t have statistics to merit any significant playing time, he’ll help fill the void created by the Odeyingbo injury.

At 5–3, the Bears are desperately fighting to make the playoffs for the first time since the Mitchell Trubisky era. But Chicago has a slew of tough games ahead including Green Bay twice, Detroit, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Philadelphia.”

Analysis: “The Bears just surrendered 42 points to an injured Joe Flacco, including two touchdowns in the final minutes. They needed a defensive boost, particularly at defensive end. Chicago is dead last in pressures, after all (go here for NFL Pressures Rankings.)

The problem is that Joe Tryon-Shoyinka probably won’t provide much of an impact. He comes from Cleveland’s defense, which is nice, but he hasn’t played more than seven snaps in any game this year. Granted, he was stationed behind some talented players, but if he were a better player, he’d be on the field more often. Tryon-Shoyinka is a former first-round pick who once had five sacks in a season, but has been a colossal bust. Perhaps he’ll turn his career around in Chicago, but I doubt it. Still, he’s not much of a gamble for a sixth- and seventh-round pick swap.

This trade makes sense for the Browns as well. They were barely using Tryon-Shoyinka, so why not move up a round on Day 3 for him?”

Analysis: “The Bears needed pass-rushing help even before Dayo Odeyingbo suffered a season-ending Achilles injury Sunday. They made a small move to increase their depth at the position on Tuesday, but one that hardly moves the needle in terms of their overall pass-rushing threat.

Tryon-Shoyinka was buried on the depth chart in Cleveland and has played only 31 snaps this season behind Myles Garrett, Isaiah McGuire and Alex Wright. He’ll get more of a chance to play with the Bears, rotating with Austin Booker (who had a nice 2025 debut on Sunday) and Daniel Hardy.

Tryon-Shoyinka was the No. 32 pick in 2021 by the Buccaneers but never turned into what Tampa Bay hoped. He has an 11.3% career pass rush win rate (below average for an edge rusher) and 15 career sacks over 74 career games. Adding him, especially in the wake of the Odeyingbo injury, is a fine move, if unremarkable. I would probably have preferred Titans’ edge Arden Key, who I presume was available, in this spot as a more impactful pass rusher.

For the Browns, this is a simple and logical choice. Tryon-Shoyinka was barely getting on the field for them and is a pending free agent that is not guaranteed to net a compensatory pick, so dealing him for any draft capital makes sense.”