Bears vs. Bengals preview: Game picks, bold predictions, how to watch

CINCINNATI — The Bears were stewing in M&T Bank Stadium’s visiting locker room, clearly bothered after losing a winnable game. They hated all the penalties. They rued missed opportunities. They couldn’t believe the defense couldn’t secure a takeaway.

Players were also resolute that one loss wouldn’t turn into two or more. That belief will be tested on Sunday in Cincinnati, when they play the Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

They talked about that throughout the week and are treating this like a big game despite it not being an NFC North clash. While they weren’t good in key areas – penalties and red-zone offense were major issues – they view those things as fixable.

The Bengals’ defense is awful and could provide a get-right opportunity for quarterback Caleb Williams after making some critical mistakes. The run game must progress without feature back D’Andre Swift, who finally succumbed to a groin injury that has bothered him for weeks.

They’ll face a rejuvenated Joe Flacco despite a shoulder sprain, though edge rusher Trey Hendrickson is doubtful to play in this one.

Let’s take a look at which players could have a big impact in this contest, plus how Nicholas Moreano and I think this game will go:

How to watch

Kickoff: Noon CT

TV: CBS

Radio: ESPN Chicago (1000 AM, 100.3 FM HD2), LATINO MIX 93.5 FM (Spanish); Sirius XM Channel 161 or 380

Out-of-market streaming: NFL Sunday Ticket (YouTube TV); NFL-plus

Wild card

CB CJ Gardner-Johnson

The Bears signed the veteran defensive back on Wednesday, hoping to curtail their issues at cornerback with so many top options unavailable. While he has played safety in recent seasons, the Bears will use him at slot cornerback while Kyler Gordon is on injured reserve.

He has a history with defensive coordinator Dennis Allen in New Orleans, so he’ll be able to pick up the Bears’ system quickly. Gardner-Johnson said he expects to play Sunday and he should be believed.

He’s a talented player but a volatile one, an instigator on the field and someone who hasn’t fit into locker rooms in the past. That’s why Gardner-Johnson is with his fourth team in a calendar year despite having six interceptions for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles last year.

He can handle the run defense and pass-rushing responsibilities that Allen requires of his slot cornerback, so Gardner-Johnson has a chance to make a real impact on this game if he performs well and stays out of trouble with the officials.

X Factor

WR DJ Moore

The Bears will be playing this game without Swift, so we could see DJ Moore’s backfield activity ramp up in addition to his receiving role. His overall offensive touches should increase as a result.

Rome Odunze is Williams’ top target, but this is a game where Moore could get going with screens, carries and some deep shots designed to exploit a bad Bengals defense. The veteran hasn’t had a big statistical game to this point. Sunday could be the time that changes.

Bold predictions

Defense gets two takeaways

The Bears didn’t have a takeaway against the Ravens after earning 15 of them during a four-game winning streak. The team had become dependent on them, using takeaways to overcome penalty setbacks and red-zone issues.

You have to play a clean game without takeaways, and the Bears haven’t been doing that. The Bears created takeaway opportunities – Montez Sweat forced a fumble and Kevin Byard III nearly intercepted a pass tipped by Tremaine Edmunds.

The Bears play to get takeaways and will find a way to get two of them against the Bengals. That will help them get back on the winning track after last week’s loss. — Scott Bair

Kyle Monangai has a big day

The rookie from Rutgers is primed to have a big game on the ground. This Bengals defense takes bad angles and struggles to set the edge. Monangai will run for 130 yards and a rushing touchdown. — Nicholas Moreano

Week 8 picks

Scott Bair’s selection

Bears 38, Bengals 27

The Bengals’ red-zone defense is terrible. It’s doubtful Hendrickson plays. The Bears have been moving the ball well except near the goal line. That changes in Cincinnati during what will be a big day for the offense. Ja’Marr Chase will cause problems, but the Bears will snag a few takeaways to keep Cincinnati’s point totals low. This one will be close for a while, but the Bears will take command as the game progresses.

Nick Moreano’s pick

Bears 27, Bengals 24

The Bengals’ defense is bad at nearly everything. Caleb Williams and the Bears’ offense should have plenty of opportunities to exploit the Bengals for explosive plays through the air and on the ground. Unfortunately for Allen’s unit, I can see a big day for Chase, but the Bears do get back in the takeaway column.