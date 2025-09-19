Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen didn’t have much interest in rehashing a 52-21 loss to Detroit four days after the fact. He has moved on to Dallas.

His players have done the same. The only way they’ll truly move beyond that Week 2 disaster is by improving overall defensive play. The Bears gave up one explosive play after another against the Lions.

There was zero pass rush, which is death against quarterback Jared Goff. Coverage wasn’t sticky, which you can’t do against receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. Tackling wasn’t good enough, which is trouble against running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Playing like that Sunday against the Cowboys will be big trouble against quarterback Dak Prescott, receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens and rusher Javonte Williams.

That’s why the Bears must fix their defense fast. This is a talented group, even with some key starters out. The Bears will need far better on Sunday at Soldier Field.

“It’s a prideful group,” Allen said. “They’ll respond.”

How exactly can they do that? Scott Bair and Nicholas Moreano discuss:

SCOTT: The Bears have 13 quarterback pressures in two games. That’s dead last in the league. Their 24.5 quarterback percentage is ranked No. 29. That’s not great for a defense with high-priced imports along the defensive line.

It’s also an incredibly small sample size. It’s still a rough start for a defensive line that includes Montez Sweat, Dayo Odeyingbo and Grady Jarrett, all of whom draw eight-figure average annual salaries. That hasn’t translated to steady pressure early on, though the Bears are around the quarterback but not getting home enough.

That has prompted a “come home to mama” approach for the defensive line. As edge rusher Tanoh Kpassagnon describes it, that means getting back to basics. There’s an emphasis on fundamentals and doing all the little things required to win matchups and get after the quarterback.

The Cowboys have given up three sacks and 33 quarterback pressures, a moderate sum overall if Prescott is allowed to get comfortable in the pocket, he’ll pick the Bears apart as Goff did.

The Bears need a big game from Sweat, their highest-paid player and most prolific pass rusher. If the defense can get after Prescott, the Bears will be competitive.

“Everything that we want is still ahead of us.”



Grady Jarrett is looking for the Bears to bounce back on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/bvuEZJMfN5 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 18, 2025

NICK: Before I highlight one player in particular in the Bears’ secondary that must improve, it’s worth noting that the Cowboys’ offensive line gave up those three sacks and 33 pressures to the Eagles and Giants defenses, units that are more talented up front than what the Bears will be deploying on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Just something to think about.

Now, Tyrique Stevenson must improve his individual play if the Bears want to have any chance of limiting the Cowboys’ offense. Bears head coach Ben Johnson was asked about Stevenson’s confidence on Wednesday after the Bears’ cornerback gave up five receptions on five targets for 97 yards and a touchdown in the blowout loss to the Lions.

Johnson stated that Stevenson is not a guy “that lacks confidence” and will “get right back on that horse and get after it.” Stevenson has no choice but to do that this week against Lamb and Pickens.

Go back to the first offensive snap of the game for the Lions, which was a 34-yard reception for Amon-Ra St. Brown. Stevenson was in man-to-man coverage and he didn’t get his hands on the Lions wide receiver, which allowed him to have a free release.

Stevenson must challenge these Cowboys receivers at the line of scrimmage to disrupt the timing of Dallas’ passing attack.

SCOTT: Bears players lauded Allen’s scheme all summer, enjoying its aggressiveness, willingness to go big and plays to this team’s strengths. The Bears prefer to get after the quarterback with four pass rushers but have been willing to bring heavy blitzes at the right time.

The Bears primarily use press-man coverage and are free with the use of their safeties and slot cornerbacks around the line of scrimmage.

Allen has led excellent defenses for years in New Orleans and Denver. His system works. There’s no reason to rock the boat right now, especially not this early in the season. Allen must find ways to help his players succeed, especially when playing without some of their best.

NICK: That’s why some of the problems have occurred for this Bears defense. The unit has missed Kyler Gordon for the first two weeks and will be without him in this Week 3 matchup against the Cowboys. He is someone who provides plenty of versatility playing the nickel position, but Allen hasn’t had a chance to utilize his skillset this season.

Jaylon Johnson, the Bears’ best overall player, has played 20 snaps this season. On his last defensive snap, he broke up a pass intended for St. Brown on third down. Now, it’s up in the air as to when or if he will return at any point this season.

T.J. Edwards played 31 total snaps against the Lions before he left with a hamstring injury, something that kept him out of the Week 1 game against the Vikings. He will also miss the matchup this Sunday against the Cowboys.

All these injuries mean that players must step up.

That starts with Stevenson, cornerback Nahshon Wright, defensive back Nick McCloud and linebacker Noah Sewell.

It’s a lot to ask for a defense that has been struggling through the first two weeks, but as Allen said, “it’s a prideful group.” This defense must play with pride in front of their home crowd at Soldier Field if they want to avoid starting the season 0-3.