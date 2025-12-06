Bears vs. Packers preview: Game picks, predictions, how to watch in Week 14

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers have played each other 210 times. Rarely has this rivalry felt so important.

Maybe not ever, but it has been a long time since these teams have had so much at stake. Not only in Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field, but in the rematch 13 days later. Those games will likely decide the NFC North, and possibly the conference’s top seed.

So, in other words, this game is a big freaking deal.

The Packers are favored in this one, which is a fair assessment even though the Bears are on a five-game winning streak and just offed the defending Super Bowl Champs. Chicago still has plenty to prove, especially in the passing game and the pass rush, phases that could well decide this contest.

Players on both sides are feeling the weight of this game, in a good way, especially those who have participated in this series, now more than a century old.

“This rivalry is probably the most watched and the most important in the NFL, because it’s the longest one,” receiver DJ Moore said. “The Bears have been on the losing side, so now we need to take control of it.”

Moore is dead right. The Bears are 1-11 versus the Packers since 2019, though that victory came in the 2024 regular-season finale. So, if our glass is half full, the Bears can establish a winning streak.

Let’s take a look at key performers in this matchup, how to watch it and what Nicholas Moreano and I think will happen on a frigid Sunday afternoon:

How to watch

Kickoff: 3:25 p.m. CT

TV: FOX 32 in Chicago; FOX stations throughout Bears market

Radio: ESPN Chicago (1000 AM), LATINO MIX 93.5 FM (Spanish); Sports USA national radio

Out-of-market streaming: NFL Sunday Ticket (YouTube TV); NFL-plus

Wild card

DB Kyler Gordon

The star defensive back returned from injured reserve against the Eagles, but was on a snap count. He played 36 reps, 67% of the defensive snaps. The Bears played a bunch of dime, and Gordon was featured 14 times in the slot, eight times out wide and six times in the box.

Gordon can do it all and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen knows that. With C.J. Gardner-Johnson now a fixture in the secondary, Allen is able to move Gordon around. The Packers won’t have an idea what he’ll do or where he’ll line up, making this roving chess piece capable of maximum damage.

X Factor

WR DJ Moore

Rome Odunze is unavailable for Sunday’s game and possible more with what NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero calls a stress fracture in his foot. That’s a big blow for the Bears, but the receiver corps is deep.

Moore has been awesome for a long time, perfectly capable of turning a massive target share into significant production. There are times where he and quarterback Caleb Williams haven’t found great sync, but they’ll need to be in lockstep Sunday afternoon.

If they are and Moore can turn in a signature performance, the Bears should be highly competitive in this one. This is a moment where the veteran must be at his best. He understands the assignment, guaranteed. Can he help take this passing game to the next level?

Bold predictions

Montez Sweat, Bears pass rush comes to life

The Bears have created pressure on the quarterback that has helped generate turnovers, despite the fact they don’t have tons of sacks. They rank 25th in that category entering Week 14, but there’s a real prospect Montez Sweat and the Bears’ front could hassle quarterback Jordan Love against Pro Football Focus’ No. 20-ranked offensive line. Sweat will get two sacks (plus one forced fumble). Austin Booker and Grady Jarrett will get one each to pace a defensive front that puts its stamp on this game. — SB

DJ Moore…the quarterback?

DJ Moore already has one passing touchdown on the season. After Sunday’s game against the Packers, he will have another one, completing a pass to … Darnell Wright. — NM

Week 14 picks

Scott Bair’s selection

Bears 35, Packers 31

I went against the Bears versus Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. Swung and missed both times, assuming this crazy run would hit a hurdle. Wrong. This resilient group always finds a way. That’s why, despite my instincts saying the Packers at Lambeau are too hard to handle, I’m going with Chicago. There’s something special, truly odds-defying about this group. Why not them? Why not now?

Nicholas Moreano’s pick

Bears 27, Packers 24

Ben Johnson has said all along that his team will play its best brand of football in December. Well, here we are. Bears-Packers battling for the NFC North title. Johnson is the difference maker in this one. The Bears’ head coach finds creative, maybe a trick play or two, to exploit this stingy Packers defense. Dennis Allen’s unit gets an interception on Jordan Love.