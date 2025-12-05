Bears injury report: Rome Odunze ruled out vs. Packers; T.J. Edwards returns

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Rome Odunze has been on Bears participation reports for weeks. He’d miss practices because of heel and ankle injuries, then not receive a designation on Chicago’s injury report, and play the following Sunday.

The pattern ended a few weeks back, without mention of an injury. That changed heading into Week 14. A foot injury prevented Odunze from practicing in each session leading up to Sunday’s clash with the NFC North rival Green Bay Packers.

That led the Bears to rule out their top receiver versus the Packers.

Odunze might be out longer than that. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Odunze has been playing through a stress fracture in his foot and is now considered week-to-week, but it’s nothing that would end his season when the Bears need him most. He could miss a few games, though that’s ultimately uncertain.

Bears WR Rome Odunze, who was ruled out for Sunday’s game against Green Bay, has been playing with a stress fracture in his foot, per sources.



At this point, Odunze just needs rest and is week-to-week. The belief is it’s nothing long term and he’ll be back soon. pic.twitter.com/mBJwxPN2qz — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 5, 2025

Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson and linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II also were ruled out.

[READ: Jaylon Johnson details emotional Bears return from long rehab process]

Linebacker T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring) will return after practicing all week following a four-game absence.

The Bears will have Noah Sewell (elbow) back after two weeks out, though. That will offer linebacker stability that has been missing in recent weeks, even with fill-ins D’Marco Jackson and Amen Ogbongbemiga playing well. As a reminder, Tremaine Edmunds remains on injured reserve.

Running back Kyle Monangai was absent from the team’s first practice and was a DNP on a Wednesday practice estimation, but he was limited Thursday and a full participant Friday. The productive rookie wasn’t given a designation and will play.

[MORE: Bears practice report: How D’Andre Swift has to help run game improve]

Odunze generally plays the ‘X’ receiver spot, a position DJ Moore certainly could fill. Expect rookie receiver Luther Burden’s snaps on the outside to increase, with veteran Olamide Zaccheaus seeing more time as the primary slot receiver. The Bears also have two versatile tight ends, rookie Colston Loveland and veteran Cole Kmet, who can line up anywhere.

Here’s the full Bears injury report for Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field: