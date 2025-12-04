LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Somewhere in the late second or early third quarter of a Bears win over the Philadelphia Eagles, D’Andre Swift ran the wrong route.

Chicago’s veteran running back couldn’t remember when, but he went one direction into the flat when he should’ve gone in the other. Swift recognized the mistake right away and immediately held himself accountable to running backs coach Eric Bieniemy.

“He came over straight to me and said, ‘I screwed that up.’ OK then, on to the next one,” Bieniemy said Thursday. “But that’s a sign of growth. That’s a sign of leadership and holding himself accountable and making sure that everybody knows, ‘It wasn’t such and such. It was my fault.’ ”

[MORE: Ben Johnson details Bears’ run-game impact in Week 13 win over Eagles]

That’s also a sign that the running backs are starting to get it. They understand the level of detail expected from a position group that is producing at an elite clip. The Bears rank second in the NFL in rushing offense and first in explosive run plays. They’re impactful parts of the offense in the run and pass game.

“There’s pride in being disciplined and guys autocorrecting,” Bieniemy said, “you know, saying, ‘Hey, you know what? I screwed that up.’ “

Swift being that upfront is a subtle sign of leadership. The veteran is on pace to set a career best in rushing yards despite the fact he missed a game with injury, started the season slow and splits carries with rookie Kyle Monangai.

Swift is rolling of late, averaging 6.2 yards or more per carry in four of the last seven games played. He earned FedEx Ground Player of the Week honors for his game against the Eagles, with 125 yards and one touchdown on just 18 carries.

There’s a reason why Swift is having so much success under first-year Bears head coach Ben Johnson.

“I know everybody probably gets tired of hearing that he’s a guy that comes early, he stays late, but he takes personal pride in knowing what to do and knowing how to do it,” Bieniemy said. “And on top of that, you don’t hear him as much, and a lot of people don’t think of him as a leader, but he’s one of those quiet leaders, because he’s always talking to guys about certain things, getting the guys going, and he just wants everybody to be on top of their p’s and q’s. So, he’s done a hell of a job.”

Swift is a soft-spoken individual, but he’s also someone who takes rushing production seriously and demands the same of others.

“That’s how I’ve always been,” Swift said. “I lead by example first, before I go ahead and say anything to anybody else, I got to make sure I’m doing my job first and foremost. But when I do speak people, people tend to listen.”

[MORE: Jaylon Johnson details emotional Bears return from long rehab process]

DJ Moore is Bears’ Walter Payton nominee

Receiver DJ Moore was named the Bears’ Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee, a prestigious honor bestowed on those who produce on the field and make a significant and positive impact in the community.

Moore does all that, with charity work through the Bears and his Moore2Life Foundation. His family, Bears brass and Walter Payton’s son, Jarrett Payton, surprised Moore with the honor.

The national Walter Payton Award will be handed out at the NFL Honors show, just before the Super Bowl.

[MORE: Bears mailbag: How will Ben Johnson, Matt LaFleur impact Packers rivalry?]

Still no Rome Odunze at Bears practice

The Bears have practiced this week without top receiver Rome Odunze, who is dealing with a foot injury. He wasn’t seen during a Tuesday practice, was labeled a non-participant in a Wednesday estimation, and remained out Thursday afternoon.

While Odunze could practice once Friday and play, there’s at least some doubt whether he’ll be able to go Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. That would be a big blow, even with strong Bears receiver depth. He has been dealing with heel, ankle and foot issues that have limited his practice participation in the past. It’s unknown whether this foot issue is related to those.

[MORE: Kyler Gordon highlights strengths of Bears’ secondary in win over Eagles]

The Bears’ official injury report comes out on Friday. Odunze’s absence in such a huge game would be prohibitive to what the Bears like to do, even with Moore on a heater and rookie tight end Colston Loveland becoming a serious receiving threat.

Linebacker Noah Sewell (elbow) was a full participant and T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring) was limited, offering hope that two of the top Bears linebackers will return — Tremaine Edmunds (groin) is on injured reserve the next two games at least — in time to play a super meaningful contest.

In addition to Odunze, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (hip) and linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II (shoulder) also missed Thursday’s session.

Monangai (ankle) was back and considered limited.

Here’s the full Bears participation report: