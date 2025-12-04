Jaylon Johnson details emotional Bears return from long rehab process

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson stood at his locker both tired and a little sore after beating the Philadelphia Eagles. That couldn’t dim a thousand-watt smile.

Not after besting the Super Bowl champs in their building. Not after everything Johnson had done to get there.

Friday marked the first time this calendar year he had finished a game healthy. It was only the second of the season, after a groin injury in private summer workouts stole his training camp and exhibition campaign.

Johnson returned in Week 2, only to aggravate and worsen injuries to his groin and core muscles while making an unreal pass breakup against the Detroit Lions.

Surgery was required. Johnson thought his season was over and said so in subsequent interviews. The procedure went well and its technique helped expedite his recovery to the point a return this season was expected.

Johnson worked his way back, was designated to return off injured reserve and was cleared to play Philadelphia.

He was on a snap count and finished with a productive 33 that was considered a step towards every-down play. It was also a point for reflection on Johnson’s long rehabilitation journey.

“It was staying committed to myself and committed to the process,” Johnson told Marquee Sports Network on Friday. “I wasn’t trying to listen to too many other things. I had to stay focused on what I was doing.

“There were some long nights and painful sessions and things like that to get me where I am. God has been carrying me. God has been talking to me and helping me move through this process. I’m going to continue to lean on Him for guidance, for strength. We’ll see where things go from here.”

Things are already trending up. Johnson returns to reinforce a Bears playing better than at any time during his tenure. They’re 9-3 and currently sit atop the NFC, with high hopes for a playoff run if the final five games go well.

This opportunity means so much to Johnson, a fierce competition and elite talent who thrives being in the mix. He was removed from all the dramatic wins and clutch performances that have captivated Chicago. That part has been necessary but agonizing, as he largely stayed away from the team while rehabbing with hopes of returning.

“I was at home, so it was better for me that way to be away from the game that way,” Johnson told reporters on Tuesday. “It can mess you a little bit when you are in it and not in it. Especially for me, I’ve been playing this game since I’ve been 7 years old, so for me to have the game taken from me through injury was something I wanted to kind of protect myself mentally. It was best for me to be home, but it was definitely good to see the guys succeeding on the screen.”

They’ll need Johnson active on the field during an arduous final stretch that continues Sunday against the rival Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Johnson and the Bears plan to be smart with his return to action, monitoring his performances and their aftermath before clearing him for increased activity. It’s also about being honest with himself and not pushing too far. He doesn’t want another health issue. The Bears need him playing his Pro-Bowl best down the stretch.

That means applying the same approach he brought to rehab. He relied heavily on faith to get him through tough times, even going through a 10-day fast with only fruit and water. He estimates losing 15-20 pounds during a process designed to enhance his spirituality.

“I was already vulnerable physically, but I would say, just also stripping myself spiritually and mentally and pushing myself to get closer to God and be uncomfortable, because, though this whole process, that’s what I’ve been.

“I think for me, that gave me a lot more strength, that gave me a lot more peace with where I’m at in life. Really, just continue to lean on God. I’ve gotten a lot of clarity from him throughout that process. For me, it was really just growing as a man, as I’ve always been trying to do. Growing mentally, spiritually to help me with the physical part of it. Because realistically, this surgery is nothing. Just keeping my mind in the right spot, keeping my spirit in the right position, and trending towards God is the biggest thing for me.”

Johnson believes he has grown throughout his rehab and is ready to contribute to a winning team that has established a strong confidence and locker-room culture. Johnson talked about remaining “in tunnel vision” moving forward, with an enhanced send of self after working through the emotional depths of a long rehab process.

That’s why Friday was such an emotional moment.

“Just getting back to being in my element, I would say, physically, just being out there with the guys, being part of something special we’re building here,” Johnson said. “For me, that’s what I’m focused on, trying to contribute to what the team has built so far.”