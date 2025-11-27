Bears activate Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon off injured reserve

PHILADELPHIA — The Bears have activates star cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon off injured reserve in time to play Friday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. That provides a huge boost to a defense beset by injuries to every-down players.

Chicago made that announcement on Thursday afternoon, before they boarded the plane for Philadelphia.

This is a big development for the Bears defense, getting some of their best players regardless of position back on the field.

Johnson has been on IR since Week 2, when he aggravated a groin injury and core-muscle issue breaking up a pass against the Lions. Johnson first injured the affected area during private offseason workouts, and it sidelined him for training camp and the preseason. The team’s best defender had surgery to repair the ailment, and he was initially thought to be done for the season. The procedure undertaken was designed to help him return this season, and Johnson was able to do exactly that. The Bears designated him to return on Nov. 14, and he has been a full practice participant over the last week-plus.

Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson let it slip on Wednesday that Johnson would return, which helps the defense immensely. He’ll assume an outside cornerback spot opposite Nahshon Wright, with Tyrique Stevenson presumptively out with a hip injury suffered in a Week 12 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Stevenson did not return to the game post-injury and didn’t practice during the lead-up to Friday.

Gordon has been on injured reserve with groin and calf issues suffered during a practice leading into a Week 8 clash with the Baltimore Ravens. Hamstring issues had previously kept him from playing most of the year. His practice window was opened on Nov. 19, and he has been cranking as a full participant this week.

It will be interesting to see how Gordon and Gardner-Johnson will be deployed. Gordon should assume his role as slot cornerback. Gardner-Johnson, an in-season signing who has been awesome in the slot, has experience at safety and could be a roving playmaker in the box. Both guys deserve playing time, and it’s up to defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to create ways to get his best options on the field.