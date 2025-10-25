Bears place Kyler Gordon, Braxton Jones on injured reserve among roster moves

BALTIMORE — Bears slot cornerback Kyler Gordon was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. He was limited on Thursday with a calf and groin injury. That’s never a good sign. It implied he got hurt during the workout and couldn’t finish.

That was, in fact, the case for Gordon, and the prognosis was not good. The Bears placed him on injured reserve, the team announced on Saturday. Reserve left tackle Braxton Jones was also placed on IR.

Both players will miss the next four games at a minimum. After that, they become eligible to return to the active roster.

[READ: Kyle Monangai among five players to watch in Bears vs Ravens NFL Week 8 game]

They also signed defensive tackle Jonathan Ford to the active roster, one of several roster moves made prior to Sunday’s game versus the Baltimore Ravens. Defensive end Austin Booker and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga were previously questionable but downgraded to out, therefore remaining on injured reserve with a designation to return.

Tight end Stephen Carlson and defensive back Dallis Flowers were elevated from the practice squad and will play against the Ravens, compensating for Cole Kmet, Tyrique Stevenson and Gordon being unavailable. Of note, Jake Moody was not elevated from the practice squad, suggesting that Cairo Santos may be ready to kick in Baltimore. He is formally questionable with a right thigh injury that has kept him out of the last two games.

[READ: Bears injury report: Cole Kmet out vs. Ravens, D'Andre Swift questionable]

Got all that? It’s a lot.

Here’s what all that means:

The Gordon loss is a major blow. He might be the NFL’s best slot cornerback, and we saw against New Orleans how good he can be as a blitzer and run defender in addition to his coverage responsibilities. This setback comes after he missed the first four games with a hamstring injury suffered in practice. He’s now out for an extended stretch, which hurts the team overall and changes how coordinator Dennis Allen can use the slot cornerback as a chess piece.

[READ: Ravens rule Lamar Jackson out of NFL Week 8 game vs. Bears]

Jones’ loss means second-round rookie Ozzy Trapilo will be a true swing tackle, the first reserve option on the left and right sides. He has experience playing both positions, but is more comfortable on the right side. Jones has extensive experience as a starter, though he was benched for Theo Benedet after the bye. He’s dealing with a knee injury after recovering from major ankle surgery that ended his 2024 campaign.

Also, Booker’s running out of time to return to the active roster. His 21-day practice window opened on Oct. 7, so the Bears must activate him by Tuesday or his designation to return is void and he’ll be placed on season-ending injured reserve. He has been a full participant in practice for more than a week, but hasn’t been activated to this point. When asked about that this week, head coach Ben Johnson said the Bears liked other options against the Saints in Week 7. Booker had a strong preseason before suffering a knee injury in the preseason that landed him on IR.