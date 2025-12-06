DJ Moore among five players to watch in Bears vs Packers Week 14 game

It’s been a long time since the Chicago Bears (9-3) have played meaningful football in December. This Week 14 matchup against the Green Bay Packers (8-3-1) at Lambeau Field will have a major impact on the NFC North. If the Packers win on Sunday, they will claim the first seed in the NFC North.

Two weeks later, Chicago and Green Bay will play again, but at Soldier Field, which has now been flexed to Sunday Night Football.

For football fans, it’s hard to envision a scenario that creates more entertainment value than what is about to transpire over the next few weeks.

Here are the five players who will have a major impact on who wins this first game between the Bears and Packers.

CB Jaylon Johnson

In the Bears’ 24-15 win over the Eagles on Black Friday, Jaylon Johnson made his much-anticipated return after missing the last nine games. The veteran cornerback played 33 defensive snaps and gave up two receptions on three targets for 42 yards, according to Pro Football Focus.

This Sunday’s matchup will be a great test for Johnson, especially since the Packers spread the passing distribution to all four of their top receivers: Romeo Doubs (542 yards), Christian Watson (363 yards), Dontayvion Wicks (307 yards) and Matthew Golden (286 yards).

Packers quarterback Jordan Love threw four touchdowns against the Lions last week, and Johnson’s ability to play tight coverage, close throwing windows and break up passes will have a huge impact on how the Packers perform in the passing game.

LB T.J. Edwards

The Bears’ defense will regain one of its most consistent players in T.J. Edwards for Sunday’s game against the Packers. Edwards last played in Week 9 against the Cincinnati Bengals and has been recovering from a hand/hamstring injury ever since.

The veteran linebacker grew up in Lake Villa, IL., and played his college ball at the University of Wisconsin. He understands the significance of this game for both teams.

“It means a ton, obviously, to the organization, the city, but for me, my wife is from Green Bay,” Edwards said. “So this means a lot for me too. Her whole family is Packers fans and stuff like that, but it’s going to be a really good game, and, obviously one that, NFC North game, it’s even more important.”

Edwards will be tested with Packers running back Josh Jacobs, who ran for 83 yards on 17 carries and finished with a 4.9-yard average in Green Bay’s win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

WR DJ Moore

The last time DJ Moore played the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, the veteran wide receiver finished as the game’s leading receiver with nine receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown. Moore also caught an 18-yard reception on third-and-11, which set up Cairo Santos to convert on this 51-yard game-winning field goal to help the Bears win, 24-22, in Week 18 last season.

With Rome Odunze out because of a stress fracture, Moore will have to step up and likely take on the primary receiver role. Moore is more than capable of becoming the go-to target for Caleb Williams, and head coach Ben Johnson will need the veteran pass catcher to run precise routes, create yards after the catch and help create big passing plays (20+ receptions) against a Packers defense that has allowed the 10th-most (40), according to Radar360.

EDGE Micah Parsons

For whatever reason, Micah Parsons doesn’t like the Bears and claims Chicago is disrespectful.

Micah Parsons doesn’t like the Bears, but it’s not about the rivalry. It’s nothing personal either. For Parsons, it’s a respect thing.



“You know how to earn someone’s respect is beating the shit out out of them.” pic.twitter.com/CjSnEHXfmB — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) December 4, 2025

Whatever the reason is, Parsons is a legitimate game wrecker off the edge. The Packers’ edge rusher has 12.5 sacks on the season and has generated 67 total quarterback pressures, according to PFF. In Jeff Hafley’s defense, Parsons has the freedom to line up at different spots throughout the game, which applies pressure to every offensive lineman or chip-helper.

Ozzy Trapilo will likely start at left tackle for his third consecutive game, and the rookie from Boston College will face arguably his toughest challenge of the season, going up against one of the best edge rushers in the game on Sunday.

WR Christian Watson

The last time Christian Watson played the Bears at Lambeau Field, he tore his ACL.

Watson’s recovery from that season-ending injury carried over into the 2025 season. Since being activated off the physically unable to perform list, he’s gradually made plays for Love and the Packers’ offense. He has a big play (20 or more receiving yards) in four of his six games played.

In the Packers’ 31-24 victory over the Lions on Thanksgiving, he caught four passes for 80 yards, including a 51-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter. Watson is someone who can take the top off the defense and will challenge Bears safeties Kevin Byard III and Jaquan Brisker.