Bears injury report: Colston Loveland questionable; three starters ruled out vs. Raiders

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Bears rookie tight end Colston Loveland is considered questionable for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders with a hip injury he suffered the previous week.

Loveland, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, received that formal designation Friday on the team’s official injury report. That list also revealed some bad news for the Bears, with three starters formally ruled out. That list includes linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring), defensive lineman Grady Jarrett (knee) and right tackle Darnell Wright (elbow).

Slot cornerback Kyler Gordon is considered questionable with a hamstring injury. So is running back D’Andre Swift, who was limited this week with a hip issue.

Loveland didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday, but he was active again Friday, providing some hope that he’ll be able to go Sunday. That would be a boon for the Bears, who spend tons of time in two-tight end sets. Loveland is a weapon in the middle of the field, but he’s also an aggressive blocker and someone who works well in tandem with veteran Cole Kmet.

Missing Wright is a big deal. Raiders star edge rusher Maxx Crosby lines up over the right tackle and can wreck games and drives if allowed to get into the offensive backfield. Backup offensive tackle Theo Benedet is expected to start in Wright’s place.

Gordon has dealt with hamstring issues off and on since early August, and he has yet to make his regular-season debut. That could come Sunday, though he hasn’t been ramped up and has practiced just once in a long time.

Edwards also is out with a hamstring issue. He originally suffered the injury late in the preseason, returned for Week 2 and aggravated in that game. He hasn’t practiced since then.