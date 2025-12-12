LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Bears receiver Rome Odunze is dealing with a stress fracture in his foot. That’s a difficult situation without an easy fix, but the second-year pro has worked to play through it. The team decided to rest him after a Week 13 victory over Philadelphia, holding him out of practice and the first Packers game at Green Bay.

Odunze was a limited participant during the practice week preparing for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns at Soldier Field. There’s a chance he could play in this one after being designated as questionable on the official Bears injury report.

Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (hip), who has missed the past two games, also returned to practice this week and is available to play the Browns.

That raises some questions about the Bears’ secondary. Will Stevenson split time with Jaylon Johnson, who has been a part-time player during the two games back from a significant groin surgery? Or will Stevenson simply be a backup option? It remains uncertain how Stevenson will fit into the secondary matrix, with Johnson an elite cornerback when healthy and Nahshon Wright a takeaway machine who has been solid in coverage.

[MORE: Jaylon Johnson details emotional Bears return from long rehab process]

Receiver Olamide Zaccheaus is dealing with a hamstring injury and did not receive a designation. He’ll be available in this contest.

Defensive back Kyler Gordon (groin) was ruled out of Sunday’s game and will likely end up on injured reserve in the near future. He aggravated a groin injury during warmups prior to a Week 14 contest at Green Bay. Head coach Ben Johnson was uncertain if Gordon would be able to return this season.

[READ: How Montez Sweat impacted Bears’ winning 2025 season, NFL playoff push]

“To be determined,” Ben Johnson said Wednesday. “I haven’t heard over the last couple of days the extent of it, but coming out of that one, it didn’t look very good.”

Running back Travis Homer (ankle) was also ruled out versus Cleveland. He pulled up lame against Green Bay, limped off the field and did not return.

[READ: Kyle Monangai analyzes his running style in Bears’ NFL Week 14 loss]

Also, linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II (shoulder) will return after missing two games.

“He’s getting closer and closer each and every week,” defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said Thursday. “I think when you look at it and you think about a guy that really hadn’t played a lot of football, basically, in about a year, it takes a little bit of time to kind get back to where you need to be. He’s working extremely hard to do that. We’ll get out here in practice today and see where we’re at. But I’m pleased with the progress that he’s making.”

Here’s the complete Bears injury report:

The Browns are banged up in a big way. They ruled six players on the active roster out of this game, including cornerback Denzel Ward, tight end David Njoku and offensive lineman Jack Conklin.