Bears injury report: T.J. Edwards, Tyrique Stevenson out vs. Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — The Bears defense has taken its lumps. Like, way more than its fair share. The Bears will be down yet another starter for Friday’s contest with the Philadelphia Eagles, with cornerback Tyrique Stevenson unable to rebound from a hip injury suffered in a Week 12 win over Pittsburgh.

That announcement was made on Thursday afternoon, when the official Bears injury report was released.

The Bears will be down a starting outside corner but are expected to get one back, with Jaylon Johnson returning from a prolonged absence on injured reserve following major surgery on his groin and core muscles. Chicago should be thankful (forgive the Thanksgiving pun) that they have more quality cornerbacks than every-down positions available. With Johnson’s return, Nahshon Wright — he of the five interceptions — will man the opposite cornerback spot.

The Bears should be good in the back with those two at cornerback, but the linebacker spot remains in a bind. T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring) and Noah Sewell (elbow) remain out after missing last week. Rookie Ruben Hyppolite II will join them after suffering a shoulder injury against the Steelers.

That injury news, combined with Tremaine Edmunds’ placement on injured reserve, means D’Marco Jackson and Amen Ogbongbemiga are gonna run it back. The fifth and sixth options at interior linebacker played extremely well against Pittsburgh, combining for 29 tackles in a 31-28 win.

Defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. suffered a hand injury on Wednesday and was limited in the only real Bears practice of this short week. The Bears did not give him a designation. on the injury report. Dexter has been good as a pass rusher this season, generating pressure on 11.5% of his pass-rush snaps, per NFL NextGen Stats, which is the sixth-highest rate among defensive tackles with at least 150 pass-rush snaps.

Left tackle Theo Benedet has been cleared to play after missing Week 12 with a quadriceps injury and resumes a post Ozzy Trapilo filled admirably last season. The Bears will be missing reserve guard Luke Newman (foot) and defensive end Dominique Robinson (concussion) are also out.

Johnson and fellow cornerback Kyler Gordon were formally designated as questionable but they will play once activated to the 53-man roster.

Here’s the full Bears injury report: