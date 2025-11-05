Bears’ Kyle Monangai secures NFL Network’s ‘Angry Run’ of the week

The accolades keep pouring in for Chicago Bears rookie running back Kyle Monangai.

He enjoyed a breakout game in the Bears’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals, drawing the start in place of the injured D’Andre Swift and rushing for 176 yards on 26 carries. That was a stellar 6.8 yards per carry and he also added three catches for 22 yards.

It was such an impressive performance that it put Monangai alongside the greatest Bears player of all time: Walter Payton. They are the only two running backs in franchise history that tallied at least 26 carries and 175 or more rushing yards in a game.

And in the process, Monangai turned heads nationally.

NFL Network’s signature show, “Good Morning Football” runs a segment each week with Chicagoland native Kyle Brandt animatedly running down the best “Angry Runs” of the week.

Monangai made the list after Week 9:

“On the Chicago Bears, there is some guy named Monangai, and he is awesome,” Brandt said. “Have you seen this rookie Kyle Monangai? You better believe you saw him. Don’t go pick him up on waivers. You should have had him already. And the Bengals should have known, because look at the destruction from Monangai. Go Monangai, go!

“Born and raised in Jersey, he’s treating guys like Ronnie from ‘The Jersey Shore.’ Boom! That’s one shot, kid! Kyle Monangai’s just leaving helpless Bengals. You gotta sympathize. They can’t do squat.”

Monangai actually took home the title in the NFL, beating out the Detroit Lions’ Sam LaPorta and San Francisco 49ers’ Brian Robinson Jr.

For his win, he will receive an “Angry Runs” scepter and T-shirt, shipped from NFL Network.

Monangai and the Bears will host the New York Giants in Week 10 at Soldier Field.