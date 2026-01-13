Three Bears problems that must be fixed for NFL playoff game vs. Rams

The Bears advanced to the NFC divisional playoff round with a 31-27 win over the rival Green Bay Packers. The previous sentence is both factual and without context, failing to describe the insanity required to reach that result.

That’s going to take a paragraph or two.

The Bears posted the largest NFL playoff comeback in franchise history, eliminating an 18-point halftime deficit with 25 fourth-quarter points to emerge with a win. Caleb Williams made some magic. A beleaguered defense stood tall at important times. And special teams came through in the clutch.

That performance earned the Bears the right to host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night at Soldier Field. It had its flaws, though. No game that requires such a dramatic comeback is without them.

Some of those problems must be fixed before the Rams come to town. They have a high-scoring offense loaded with weapons, an excellent coaching staff and some pass rushers who can make you pay. The Bears have survived with several close calls, but that’s not a way to live at this stage.

Let’s look at three Bears problems that need quick fixes entering Sunday’s game:

The slow starts

We don’t need a statistical deep dive to see the Bears are starting slow. One only need to look at the halftime scores of their past four games.

Packers 6, Bears 0

49ers 28, Bears 21

Lions 13, Bears 0

Packers 21, Bears 3

The Bears have been shut out twice and scored three points once in that span. It’s particularly troubling offensively, where a team with quality skill players, good protection and a talented quarterback can’t sustain and finish drives in the early going.

The Bears cranked it up late in all four games yet only won two, proof that furious comebacks can’t be counted on in an elimination tournament.

They got away with it against the Packers. That seems highly unlikely against the Rams.

“A lot of what we talked about today was that stalling and that the slow start was self-inflicted,” Bears center Drew Dalman said in a Monday press conference. “There are a lot of things we can clean up, which is good, because it’s things we can still improve on going into every single week.”

We saw sideline frustration emerge from it, including Williams sternly talking to some of his offensive teammates.

“Obviously, [there were] some frustrating moments, us just not doing our job, us not focusing on the details, those types of things that in these games you can’t have,” Williams said after Saturday’s game. “And so that was the frustrating part. That’s where my frustration and some of the early in the game kind of me being vocal was coming from, some of the anger and things like that. It wasn’t guys out there not giving effort. Just guys not being on — where they need to be at the right time.

“So, we’re going to go back and watch the film and fix it, but the great thing is we’re moving on to the next round, so we have a shot to be able to do that.”

The slumping run game

This problem is directly tied to the first one. The Bears are falling into negative game scripts because they’re down multiple scores, forced to throw a ton while trying to catch up.

That’s not how Ben Johnson’s scheme operates best.

When the Bears were super strong, they consistently ran the ball well. It’s widely accepted that the run game really got going after a Week 5 bye, as they rushed for more than 135 yards in nine of 11 games. They haven’t reached that plateau in the last three games, topping out at 110 against the 49ers in Week 17.

It was less than 4.0 yards per carry in the last two games but at 5.0 against the 49ers. The Bears finished No. 3 in the NFL this season with 4.9 yards per carry, with efficient running from D’Andre Swift and rookie Kyle Monangai.

Their interior offensive line is elite. Right tackle Darnell Wright is a second-team All-Pro, and presumptive starting left tackle Theo Benedet — rookie Ozzy Trapilo is lost for the postseason with a torn patellar tendon — is best as a run blocker.

It’s about maintaining a lead or a close game, to allow the rushing attack to operate as it should. Dalman saw in last week’s effort some flaws that are correctable, though game situations dictate how committed Johnson can be in the run game.

“There was certainly some schematic stuff on our end that we didn’t execute properly,” Dalman said. “Me in particular, I definitely had a few things I need to clean up. And so, I think that kind of played into a little bit of it. Like … the run game tends to wear on teams, and so early on, they were a little more fresh, you don’t get quite as much movement on things, and then over the course of the game, you kind of wear them down.

The takeaway drop

The Bears’ defense has plenty of star power currently being sapped by injuries.

Jaylon Johnson (groin/core muscles), Kyler Gordon (groin) and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin) aren’t quite their vintage selves since returning from IR stints. Linebacker T.J. Edwards (fractured fibula) now is out for the remainder of the postseason. All that adds up to a crew getting by on guile at this point. Their speed in the secondary is of particular issue right now, meaning the pass rush needs to get home on a regular basis.

It’s a tough ask for a defensive line that’s already without a few regulars and hasn’t been explosive for most of the season. Montez Sweat has had his moments. Grady Jarrett is starting to make an impact on the interior, and while Austin Booker can be dangerous as a pass rusher, he can be a little wild and incur penalties.

Taking the ball away is where the Bears are the best. They forced three fumbles against the Packers but didn’t recover any of them — Gervon Dexter Sr. let an easy recovery sail out of bounds — and the Bears missed those drive killers and easy offensive scoring opportunities.

The Bears are 9-0 when they force at least two takeaways, though they haven’t reached that mark since a Week 15 win over the Cleveland Browns. Doing it again could set up the Bears to beat the Rams.

