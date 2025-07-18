NFL draft pick Luther Burden III, Bears agree on rookie contract terms

The Chicago Bears will have their entire 2025 NFL draft class under contract as rookies report to training camp Saturday at Halas Hall.

No. 39 overall pick Luther Burden III‘s deal was the only one unresolved entering Friday, but things have been settled now.

Team and player agreed to terms on a four-year rookie contract, his agency announced, and it will be fully guaranteed over the life of the deal.

Chicago Bears reached agreement today with second-round pick WR Luther Burden III on a fully-guaranteed, $10.965 million contract, marking the first time in NFL history that the 39th pick has secured a fully-guaranteed deal, per the @WINSportsGroup. pic.twitter.com/NuMzmRo0IL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 18, 2025

Such a contract structure wasn’t achieved until this year, when a few picks atop the second round received it. That led to a standoff between teams and second-round picks that lasted most of the offseason, though deadlines spurn deals.

We’ve seen a bunch of movement with second-round picks’ contracts in recent days, including the Bears’ pacts with second-rounders Ozzy Trapilo and Shemar Turner agreed upon Thursday. The Burden deal was seen as trickier, considering his draft slot near the top of the round and his placement just above New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough. Considering Shough’s status as the Saints’ presumptive starting quarterback, there seemed to he a high likelihood that he’d receive a fully guaranteed salary. That would put Burden in a spot to ask for the same.

The Bears gave it to Burden anyway, without needing the Shough deal for direction or possible leverage. Per ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, Burden’s deal is worth a fully guaranteed $10.965 million.

If Burden works out the way the Bears expect, the guaranteed money really won’t matter and he’ll earn his full salary over four productive seasons. The Missouri product believed he would be a first-round pick — he had a relative down year as a junior — but he fell into early portions of the second round. The Bears picked him up at that point, adding him to a dynamic receiver corps that already includes DJ Moore and Rome Odunze, plus tight end and No. 10 overall pick Colston Loveland.

Burden suffered what head coach Ben Johnson dubbed a soft tissue injury while hauling in a deep ball during Bears rookie minicamp, and he missed the rest of the offseason program. Burden is expected to be physically ready to start training camp, which begins for rookies on Saturday. The first full-squad practice is scheduled for Wednesday.